Live MLB free agency rumors: Phillies should pursue Indians SS Francisco Lindor

MLB free agency continues, and the Phillies need a plan at shortstop.

The team doest not currently have a shortstop on the MLB roster, as Didi Gregorius has become an unrestricted free agent last week.

Philly has a handful of options, three of which we'll explore right here.

Shortstop from within





The simplest of these available options is to put Scott Kingery or Jean Segura there, with Alex Bohm at third.



This would not upgrade the offense — but would eventually create an opening for prospect Bryson Stott, a first round infielder the Phillies have high hopes for (but who is not expected to make the leap to the majors in 2021).

It would also take away some of the depth the Phillies had available to them last season, when they were able to shuffle Kingery, Segura, Gregorius, Bohm and first baseman Rhys Hoskins around with essentially five starters at four positions. It also gave them superior options at the DH (it's unclear as of now if the NL DH will return in 2021, but it probably will).

With no prospects ready to make the leap yet, someone like journeyman Ronald Torreyes or Phil Gosselin could be called on to contribute as a starter in the infield as well.

Or they could bring someone in.

Free agency

The Phillies could go the free agent path, one they are accustomed to taking in recent years. Among those available are former Brave and Angel Andrelton Simmons and former Phillie Freddy Galvis, both 31 years old. Depending on how much the Phillies are comfortable spending, there are different shortstops for different budgets available.

Player Est. Value 2020 stats Galvis $1.1 million .220/.308/.404, 7 HR, 16 RBI Simmons $7.6 million .297/.346/.356, 0 HR, 10 RBI Gregorius $10.3 million .284/.339/.488, 10 HR, 40 RBI Marcus Semien $19 million .223/.305/.372, 7 HR, 23 RBI



The estimated value is from Spotrac.com, and those numbers don't necessarily mean that's what the player will net in free agency, but what their career numbers and likely future production warrant. Which would you rather have?

The obvious answer seems to be Gregorius, but after making $14 million last year, he'll likely be seeking close to the same, potentially on another one-year deal with the uncertainty about the market surrounding COVID. But of course, will the Phillies be willing to spend eight figures on a shortstop when they need to spend close to twice as much to retain the top catcher in the game in J.T. Realmuto (while also addressing pitching and outfield issues)?

And, if they are willing to dish out $14 million or more, the team could throw in a prospect or two and take a big swing in the trade market.

Trade

According to a report Thursday from MLB insider Bob Nightengale, the Indians are shopping their star shortstop Francisco Lindor.