More Sports:

December 07, 2018

Live updates: Latest MLB trade rumors and Phillies free agency news

After acquiring Jose Alvarez, Phils still appear to be looking for more starting pitching, like Dallas Keuchel or J.A. Happ

Matt Mullin
By Matt Mullin
PhillyVoice Staff
Phillies MLB
120718_Gabe-Kapler_usat Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports

Is that Blue Steel?

Late Thursday evening, the Phillies made another trade. This one sent reliever Luis Garcia to the Angels in exchange for fellow reliever, lefty Jose Alvarez, but there's still much work left to be done for Matt Klentak and Co.

The Phillies remain locked in on the two premiere free agent hitters, Bryce Harper and Manny Machado, but they've also been linked to several starting pitchers, including Dallas Keuchel and Madison Bumgarner, as well as former Phillie J.A. Happ. Now that they've already added a few relievers — they also got a pair in the Jean Segura trade — starting pitching becomes a higher priority, especially after missing out on Patrick Corbin to a division rival. 

MORE: Phillies expand 2019 radio broadcast role for Kevin Frandsen | Phillies acquire Jean Segura, trade Carlos Santana and J.P Crawford to Mariners

Here's a look at the latest free agency news and MLB trade rumors surrounding the Phillies as we head into the weekend.

Follow Matt on Twitter: @matt_mullin

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Matt Mullin

Matt Mullin
PhillyVoice Staff

mullin@phillyvoice.com

Read more Phillies MLB Philadelphia Madison Bumgarner J.A. Happ Dallas Keuchel Jose Alvarez

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

The Sixers' biggest obstacles to contention are all internal
113018-BenSimmonsJoelEmbiid-USAToday

Bars

For sale in Northern Liberties, The 700 club is a treasure of its era
The 700 club for sale

Holiday

Let Hearthside cook Feast of the Seven Fishes – so you can relax
Feast of the Seven Fishes at Hearthside

Eagles

Eagles mailbag: Release, restructure, or retain as is: Michael Bennett, Rodney McLeod, Timmy Jernigan
120718TimmyJerniganMichaelBennett

Fitness

Put 'em up: The boxing gym boom has landed in Philadelphia
CKO Center City

Crime

Philly man goes on alleged crime spree an hour after being released from prison
Police lights arrests crime

Featured Homes

Allan Domb - 112718 - 237-47-S-18th-St-10A

The Barclay. 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, Rittenhouse Square views, 2,338 SF. $7,750
Allan Domb - 112718 - 2031-Locust-St-602

The Carlyle. 2 bedrooms + den, 3 bathrooms, completely renovated. 1,367 SF. $2,950
Listed by

© 2018 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved