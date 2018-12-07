Live updates: Latest MLB trade rumors and Phillies free agency news

Late Thursday evening, the Phillies made another trade. This one sent reliever Luis Garcia to the Angels in exchange for fellow reliever, lefty Jose Alvarez, but there's still much work left to be done for Matt Klentak and Co.

The Phillies remain locked in on the two premiere free agent hitters, Bryce Harper and Manny Machado, but they've also been linked to several starting pitchers, including Dallas Keuchel and Madison Bumgarner, as well as former Phillie J.A. Happ. Now that they've already added a few relievers — they also got a pair in the Jean Segura trade — starting pitching becomes a higher priority, especially after missing out on Patrick Corbin to a division rival.

Here's a look at the latest free agency news and MLB trade rumors surrounding the Phillies as we head into the weekend.

