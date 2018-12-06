Live updates: Latest MLB trade rumors and Phillies free agency news

Welcome back to another day of Phillies Free Agent (and Trade) Watch 2018.

Wednesday was a relatively slow day for the Phillies, one that was capped off by news that the Cardinals had landed Paul Goldschmidt from Arizona. But that was about it in terms of any major moves. Matt Klentak and Co. have already landed Jean Segura from the Mariners a few days back, but will that be it for the Phillies this week?