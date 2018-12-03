Live MLB free agency updates: Latest news on Jean Segura trade and other rumors surrounding the Phillies

On Sunday night, news broke that the Phillies were close to making their first big moved of the winter, but it's not one of the two free agent signings you were likely hoping for.

Instead, according to Ken Rosenthal, the Phillies are on the cusp of a trade with the Mariners that would bring two-time All Star shortstop Jean Segura to Philly.

There's no official word on who would be sent back in return, but according to Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times, the Phillies will be sending Carlos Santana, former top prospect J.P. Crawford and possibly others to Seattle in exchange for Segura.

Major League Baseball sources confirmed Sunday evening that the Mariners were working toward finishing a trade that would send All-Star shortstop Jean Segura and possibly one other player to the Philadelphia Phillies in exchange for a package of players including first baseman Carlos Santana and shortstop J.P. Crawford. The exact player package is still being agreed upon, but the principles of the deal would be Segura, Santana and Crawford. [seattletimes.com]

But the trade isn't a slam dunk just yet. While early reports suggested that Segura, who hit .300 or better in each of the last three seasons, would waive his no-trade clause in order to be dealt from a Seattle team that is in full-on sell mode. That, however, hasn't happened yet.

Besides the medical reports and other details, there is one other aspect of the trade that needs be solved before the trade becomes official — Segura’s full no-trade clause. After being traded three times in his career, Segura demanded a full no-trade clause in the five-year, $70 million contract extension he signed with the Mariners in the middle of the 2017 season. It’s difficult to know whether Segura will waive his no-trade clause. His personality is far from predictable. But with his close friend Cano being traded to the Mets, and the Mariners destined for losing seasons in the coming years, it would seem like Segura would welcome an opportunity to leave. [seattletimes.com]

And according to Segura's agent, the 28-year-old shortstop is still weighing his options.

For those wondering what this means for the Phillies quest to land prize free agent Manny Machado, who recently moved back to his natural position of shortstop, it may not be the end of the line. Per Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia, the Phillies plan to sell Machado on playing third base again.

So how does that impact the Phillies' desire to sign free agent Manny Machado? It doesn't. According to a source, the Phillies remain committed to pursuing Machado with the hope of playing him at third base should they be able to land Segura. Machado has played both third base and shortstop in his career. Though he enjoys playing shortstop and has said he'd like to stay there, he is a much better third baseman, elite by some standards. [nbcsports.com]

In the meantime, here's a look at all the latest news and rumors surrounding the Phillies as they happen...

