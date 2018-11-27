MLB rumors: Patrick Corbin is reportedly visiting the Phillies on Tuesday

November 27, 2018
The Phillies’ big free agency dreams hinge on Bryce Harper, but they have other targets in their sights.
One such name is starting left-handed pitcher Patrick Corbin, who was in town and visited Citizens Bank Park on Tuesday.
Here’s a picture snapped at Citizens Bank Park early Tuesday afternoon, featuring the ol’ Free Agent Photoshop job for Mr. Corbin:
Patrick Corbin at Citizens Bank Park. 👀— SPORTSRADIO 94WIP (@SportsRadioWIP) November 27, 2018
(📸 @JoeGiglioSports) pic.twitter.com/Ed0X4dxGvT
In case you need more confirmation, here’s extremely-plugged-in Phillies reporter Jim Salisbury confirming it’s not just the stadium testing out some potential designs for next year:
Twitter is buzzing about Patrick Corbin being in Philadelphia and at Citizens Bank Park today. Well, it is true. He is high on Phillies' wish list— Jim Salisbury (@JSalisburyNBCS) November 27, 2018
And according to Phillies Twitter personality Chris Jones, who reported Corbin’s presence at Citizens Bank Park before Salisbury, Corbin brought his girlfriend along for the visit:
things I know 100% for a fact right now:— chris jones ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ (@LONG_DRIVE) November 27, 2018
-Patrick Corbin is at CBP
- his picture with a Phillies hat/jersey is on the big screen
- his gf came with him
that's it. doesn't mean he'll sign, but I have no issue passing these facts along so we can all lose our collective minds.
Does that indicate a pending signing? Does it just mean his girlfriend wanted to see the home of the current Super Bowl champions up close?
Here's a little more info on a potential signing, from some September reporting by The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal:
"The Phillies, operating in the sweet spot of burgeoning local TV money and few existing contractual commitments, are expected to be a major player for Machado or Harper and the top starting pitcher in free agency, Patrick Corbin.
An unnamed National League executive told The Athletic‘s Zach Buchanan in September that he would be 'shocked' if Corbin didn’t receive a contract in excess of $100 million this offseason."
Corbin, 29, has pitched for the Diamondbacks since 2012, his first year in the majors. He went 11-7 in 2018 across 33 starts, piling up a 3.15 ERA, throwing 246 strikeouts, and making his second career All-Star team. He finished fifth in the AL Cy Young voting.
Follow Adam & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @adamwhermann | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Adam's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.