May 19, 2023

Live Nation offers $99 one-day tickets to music festivals in Philly, Atlantic City and more

The all-in fare (no extra fees) runs through Monday, May 22 at 11:59 p.m. Taxes still apply.

Brian Saunders
By Brian A. Saunders
PhillyVoice Staff
A photo of the 2015 Roots Picnic at Festival Pier in Philadelphia. This weekend, Live Nation is offering $99 one-day tickets (with no extra fees) to 13 different music festivals, including Roots Picnic.

It's a familiar scenario: customers buying concert and event tickets on Ticketmaster are hit with added fees when they reach the payment screen. But with the Festival Weekend promotion, running this Friday until Monday night at 11:59 p.m., Live Nation — the entertainment company that merged with Ticketmaster — is offering $99 one-day tickets, including fees (but not taxes and, if applicable, shipping), to more than a dozen music festivals.

Philly music fans will notice the Roots Picnic and One Fine Day festivals, both at the Mann Center in Fairmount Park, included in the promotion. (Note that tickets to One Fine Day are already less than $99 without the promotion.) Roots Picnic general admission tickets normally cost $189 for two days, plus an additional $34.25 for processing on Ticketmaster's site. 

Other nearby festivals included in the promotion are Adjacent and TidalWave festivals in Atlantic City and Governor's Ball in New York City. Check Live Nation's site for dates and all applicable events. The all-in price is for one select day of the multi-day festivals; some festivals may offer the $99 price for each day.

Tickets for the promotion are available here. This deal comes after Live Nation offered $25 concert tickets to more than 3,800 shows from May 10 through May 16, with acts including Janet Jackson, Fall Out Boy, Don Toliver, Maroon 5, Shania Twain and Snoop Dogg.
