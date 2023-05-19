Live Nation offers $99 one-day tickets to music festivals in Philly, Atlantic City and more

It's a familiar scenario: customers buying concert and event tickets on Ticketmaster are hit with added fees when they reach the payment screen. But with the Festival Weekend promotion, running this Friday until Monday night at 11:59 p.m., Live Nation — the entertainment company that merged with Ticketmaster — is offering $99 one-day tickets, including fees (but not taxes and, if applicable, shipping), to more than a dozen music festivals.

Philly music fans will notice the Roots Picnic and One Fine Day festivals, both at the Mann Center in Fairmount Park, included in the promotion. (Note that tickets to One Fine Day are already less than $99 without the promotion.) Roots Picnic general admission tickets normally cost $189 for two days, plus an additional $34.25 for processing on Ticketmaster's site.

Other nearby festivals included in the promotion are Adjacent and TidalWave festivals in Atlantic City and Governor's Ball in New York City. Check Live Nation's site for dates and all applicable events. The all-in price is for one select day of the multi-day festivals; s ome festivals may offer the $99 price for each day.



