Star-studded Roots Picnic to feature Dave Chappelle, Diddy and Lauryn Hill

The Roots Picnic will return to Philadelphia this summer with a stacked lineup, including a stand-up comedy act from Dave Chappelle and headlining sets from Diddy, Lauryn Hill and Lil Uzi Vert.

The weekend music festival opens at the Wells Fargo Center on Friday, June 2 with performances from Chappelle and The Roots. It then heads to the Mann Center in Fairmount Park on Saturday, June 3 and Sunday, June 4.

Diddy's set will be backed by The Roots and Hill will celebrate the 25th anniversary of her breakout debut, "The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill."

Lil Uzi Vert, DJ Drama and Kindred the Family Soul are among the homegrown artists slated to perform over the weekend. Eve also will perform during Black Thought's live mixtape set.

Here's the full lineup.

A podcast stage will include shows from Charlamagne Tha God and "Off The Record with DJ Akademiks," "Questlove Supreme," "Don't Call Me White Girl," "Lip Service with Angela Yee" and "People's Party with Talib Kweli."

Since its debut in 2007, the Roots Picnic has grown into one of the nation's premiere hip-hop festivals. Over the years, it has featured performances from The Weeknd, Pharrell, Snoop Dogg, Phantogram, Usher, Nas, A$AP Rocky and Will Smith, among others.

Chappelle's performance at the Wells Fargo Center — a cell-phone free event — will mark the first time the festival brings in a stand-up comic as part of its lineup. Chappelle previously was scheduled to perform at the Roots Picnic in 2018, but his set was scratched because of severe weather. In recent years, Chappelle's material has sparked controversy and backlash over his jokes about transgender people, fueling a larger battle over the intersections of comedy, social justice and cancel culture.

A Roots fan club presale for the Chappelle show and the festival at the Mann Center will open at noon Tuesday. General admission tickets for the Chappelle stand-up set and the two-day festival go on sale at 10 a.m. Wednesday.