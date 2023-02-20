More Culture:

February 20, 2023

Star-studded Roots Picnic to feature Dave Chappelle, Diddy and Lauryn Hill

The summer hip-hop festival, now in its 15th year, will run from June 2-4

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Music Festivals
Dave Chappelle Roots Picnic Darren Yamashita/USA TODAY Sports

Dave Chappelle will kick off the 2023 Roots Picnic will a stand-up comedy set at the Wells Fargo Center on June 2. The weekend festival will then head to the Mann Center, where Diddy, Lauryn Hill and Lil Uzi Vert will perform headlining sets.

The Roots Picnic will return to Philadelphia this summer with a stacked lineup, including a stand-up comedy act from Dave Chappelle and headlining sets from Diddy, Lauryn Hill and Lil Uzi Vert.

The weekend music festival opens at the Wells Fargo Center on Friday, June 2 with performances from Chappelle and The Roots. It then heads to the Mann Center in Fairmount Park on Saturday, June 3 and Sunday, June 4. 

Diddy's set will be backed by The Roots and Hill will celebrate the 25th anniversary of her breakout debut, "The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill." 

Lil Uzi Vert, DJ Drama and Kindred the Family Soul are among the homegrown artists slated to perform over the weekend. Eve also will perform during Black Thought's live mixtape set.

Here's the full lineup.

A podcast stage will include shows from Charlamagne Tha God and "Off The Record with DJ Akademiks," "Questlove Supreme," "Don't Call Me White Girl," "Lip Service with Angela Yee" and "People's Party with Talib Kweli."

Since its debut in 2007, the Roots Picnic has grown into one of the nation's premiere hip-hop festivals. Over the years, it has featured performances from The Weeknd, Pharrell, Snoop Dogg, Phantogram, Usher, Nas, A$AP Rocky and Will Smith, among others.

Chappelle's performance at the Wells Fargo Center — a cell-phone free event — will mark the first time the festival brings in a stand-up comic as part of its lineup. Chappelle previously was scheduled to perform at the Roots Picnic in 2018, but his set was scratched because of severe weather. In recent years, Chappelle's material has sparked controversy and backlash over his jokes about transgender people, fueling a larger battle over the intersections of comedy, social justice and cancel culture. 

A Roots fan club presale for the Chappelle show and the festival at the Mann Center will open at noon Tuesday. General admission tickets for the Chappelle stand-up set and the two-day festival go on sale at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Music Festivals Philadelphia Mann Center Stand-Up Comedy Dave Chappelle Roots Picnic The Roots

Videos

Featured

Limited - IBEW Van All Electric

IBEW Local 98 Business Manager Mark Lynch shares his vision for the future
Limited - Philadelphia Ballet- Sleeping BeautyMain.jpeg

Join Philadelphia Ballet for a familiar spellbinding fairytale: ‘The Sleeping Beauty’

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Bucks County man will be charged with murder of Temple University police officer, D.A. says
temple university police officer shot bucks county man charged

Sponsored

How to save thousands when buying a home in Philadelphia
A Line of Townhomes in Philadelphia

Prevention

Delco residents can get free condoms mailed to them as part of effort to reduce STIs
Condom Mail Service Delco

Eagles

Eagles stay or go: Tight end
Dallas-Goedert-Eagles-Giants-Playoffs-Divisional-Round

Food & Drink

Sixer Tyrese Maxey stars in commercial for Starry lemon lime soda
Tyrese Maxey commercial

Food & Drink

Celebrate National Margarita Day with drink specials at Philly bars and restaurants
National Margarita Day

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved