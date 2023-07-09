New Live Nation app pairs music with meditation

Musicians and music fans looking to relax their minds with the help of calming tunes can do so with the use of a new app.

Live Nation, the live entertainment company that includes Ticketmaster, has released a mindfulness app that incorporates music and is geared toward entertainers and music lovers alike. The Mindful Nation app, which launched last week, can be downloaded now through the Apple App Store.



Mindful Nation features over a thousand classes, including trainer-led classes with varying vibes, as well as on-demand classes to help with mindfulness, sleep and daily life. The options also include music playlists from artists across genres and "breathe with the beat" exercises. The meditation music was curated by famed producers and independent artists, including Janax Pacha, Mose Musica and Chris IDH.

While the app is free for full-time Live Nation employees, the general public can use its features for a monthly fee of $4.99. Mindful Nation joins a host of other popular meditation apps on the market today, like Calm and Headspace.



Nearly 20% of U.S. adults suffered from an anxiety disorder in the past year. Meditation, the practice of focused concentration, has been proven to reduce anxiety and depression. Researchers have also found that music positively impacts the psychological quality of life, improving mental health by boosting mood and well-being.

The Mindful Nation app – which began as a B2B platform used to enhance Live Nation's corporate culture – was launched by Niamh McCarthy, who formerly worked for Madonna and U2's management teams. After experiencing burnout while touring on the road, McCarthy began studying meditation and set out to bring mindfulness to the music industry with her Mindful Nation app.



“Music is transcendent and has the power to connect and support," McCarthy said. "We are all totally overstimulated by the extraordinary amount of data and connectivity that exists in today’s world that we are not equipped to deal with. The classes on the Mindful Nation app are like a timeless album, never out of date. Users can keep going back to these resources again and again to support themselves through the highs and lows of life.”