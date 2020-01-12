More Sports:

January 12, 2020

NFL divisional round picks, and open thread: Sunday games edition

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
011219AndyReid Mike Dinovo/USA TODAY Sports

Get it done already, Andy.

For the gambling degenerates, and those of you who just like watching NFL playoff football, here are my divisional round picks, as well as a place to comment on the action.

091218ChiefsLogo

Texans at Chiefs (-9.5): It's all lining up nicely for Big Red, as the Chiefs will face the Texans, a team with a point differential of -7 during the regular season in the divisional round, and if they get to the AFC Championship Game, they'll take on the 6-seed Titans. And then if they get to the Super Bowl, whoever they face from the NFC will have major flaws.

Even though they have yet to play a game in the playoffs, fivethirtyeight.com is giving old Andy slightly better than a 1-in-3 chance of winning it all. To be determined if they'll find a new and exciting way to blow it, but they should take care of business against a crappy Texans team (well, crappy for the divisional round, anyway).

090418PackersLogo

Seahawks at Packers (-4.5): I don't think that either of these teams have great rosters, but the biggest matchup advantage in this game goes to the Packers' star edge rushers — Za'Darius Smith and Preston Smith — against the Seahawks' offensive tackles. Russell Wilson will make his share of plays, but the Smiths should put enough pressure on Wilson to force negative plays as well, while the Packers should have just enough firepower on offense to outscore Seattle. I like the Packers in a close one, with the Seahawks covering.

Picks against the spread: Seahawks (+4.5)

Feel free to discuss the games below:


Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia NFL picks

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

What they're saying: Eagles have money to spend, but may be facing a power struggle
Roseman-Pederson_011120_usat

Investigations

Alleged New Jersey drug network busted for selling THC-infused Sour Patch kids, vape cartridges
THC Candy Defendants

Illness

Cancer death rate falls by largest one-year drop ever recorded
Cancer mortality rate drops

Eagles

Eagles stay or go: Running back
122319JordanHoward

Reality TV

Contestants on Netflix's 'The Circle' try to pronounce Conshohocken
The Circle Netflix Ed from Conshohocken

Weekend

Things to do in Philadelphia this weekend, Jan. 10-12
Center City Restaurant Week - Scarpetta

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $659,900
Limited - The Alison - 1805 Walnut - Allan Domb

PENTHOUSE FOR RENT! The Alison - Luxurious entire floor 3 bed plus den, 4.5 bath penthouse with a magnificent 2,144 sf terrace overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 3,755 sf interior | 2,144 sf exterior | $17,500/month
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved