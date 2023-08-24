More Sports:

August 24, 2023

Live updates and open thread: Colts at Eagles, preseason game No. 3

By Jimmy Kempski
The Philadelphia Eagles will finish out the preseason against the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday night, with the kickoff at 8:00 p.m. This one will be for the diehards, as it's unlikely that any Eagles players of substantial importance will play in this game.

This game will be of importance, however, to the players on the roster bubble, five of whom we highlighted this morning.

Feel free to discuss the game below in the comments section, and stay tuned for live updates and highlights as we go.

Jimmy Kempski
