Live updates/open thread: Eagles vs. Steelers

Philadelphia Eagles football is back (well, sort of), as the Birds will take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in their preseason opener tonight at Lincoln Financial Field at 7:30 p.m. We'll all watch, because that's what we do, and there's plenty to keep an eye on.

In his press conference on Tuesday, Nick Sirianni said that all available players would play, "for the most part." He also confirmed that Jalen Hurts would play (duh), and start. To be determined how long the starters will go.

Earlier this morning, we pointed out five things to watch tonight, but obviously, Hurts' play is of the most significance, as it has been throughout training camp.

For the true gambling "enthusiasts," the Eagles are one point favorites, according to the odds at Pickswise. Feel free to discuss the game below in the comments section and follow our live tracker for all the latest analysis.

Some links provided in this content are sponsored by Pickswise, a PhillyVoice.com Sports Betting Partner, independently created by PhillyVoice. 21+ Please gamble responsibly.

