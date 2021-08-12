More Sports:

August 12, 2021

Live updates/open thread: Eagles vs. Steelers

Join us for live updates, highlights, analysis, and more as the Birds host Pittsburgh in their preseason opener

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Jalen_Hurts_Nick_Mullens_Joe_Flacco_QBs_Eagles_Camp_Frese.jpg Kate Frese/PhillyVoice

Eagles quarterbacks Joe Flacco (7), Jalen Hurts (1), and Nick Mullens (10).

Philadelphia Eagles football is back (well, sort of), as the Birds will take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in their preseason opener tonight at Lincoln Financial Field at 7:30 p.m. We'll all watch, because that's what we do, and there's plenty to keep an eye on.

In his press conference on Tuesday, Nick Sirianni said that all available players would play, "for the most part." He also confirmed that Jalen Hurts would play (duh), and start. To be determined how long the starters will go.

MORE: Five over/unders for the Eagles' preseason opener vs. Steelers | Five things to watch in Eagles-Steelers | WTS: Why the Eagles are going to suck (again)

Earlier this morning, we pointed out five things to watch tonight, but obviously, Hurts' play is of the most significance, as it has been throughout training camp. 

For the true gambling "enthusiasts," the Eagles are one point favorites, according to the odds at PickswiseFeel free to discuss the game below in the comments section and follow our live tracker for all the latest analysis.

MORE: Shander: Please be patient with Eagles, no matter how they look in opener | Eagles player stock up/stock down media poll | Reading way too much into Eagles' first 'unofficial' depth chart of training camp

Some links provided in this content are sponsored by Pickswise, a PhillyVoice.com Sports Betting Partner, independently created by PhillyVoice. 21+ Please gamble responsibly.

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Pickswise Eagles open thread Philadelphia

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Five things to watch in the Eagles' first preseason game vs. the Steelers
Jalen-Hurts-Eagles-Camp_080321_Frese

Sponsored

Philly Shipyard is hiring full-time
Limited - Navy Yard Philadelphia

Music

Taylor Swift, Pink among 2021 MTV Video Music Award nominees
2021 MTV VMA nominees

Health News

How to replace your COVID-19 vaccination card if you live in Philly, elsewhere in Pennsylvania or New Jersey
replace vaccination card in Philadelphia

Investigations

Seven ex-SEPTA managers charged in alleged bribery scheme totaling nearly $1 million
SEPTA Bribery Fraud

Fitness

Doggie Dash and Splash to take place in Wildwood
Doggie Dash in Wildwood

Featured Homes

Limited - 227-31 S 6TH STREET #3SW

FOR SALE! Custom-built showplace in the Lippincott on Washington Square. 3 bed (or 2 bed + home office), 3.5 bath resdeince that has been architecturally designed to incorporate historical and modern design elements. 4,517 sqft | $3,695,000
Limited - 219-29 S 18TH STREET #709

FOR RENT! One-of-a-kind 2 bed, 2.5 bath with a private terrace that sits atop Rittenhouse Square! Private terrace accessible via the living/dining area Great room with coffered ceilings and generous entertaining space. 1,552 sqft | $6,500/mo
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved