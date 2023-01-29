More Sports:

January 29, 2023

Live updates / open thread, NFC Championship Game: Eagles 28, 49ers 7

By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
A packed Lincoln Financial Field during the national anthem prior to the NFC Championship Game between the Eagles and 49ers.

After a five-year hiatus, the Philadelphia Eagles are back in the NFC Championship Game, as they'll host the San Francisco 49ers for a chance to get back to the Super Bowl.

Jalen Hurts will play in his third game since suffering a sprained shoulder Week 15 against the Chicago Bears, and will lead the Eagles' offense on Sunday evening. As a team, the Eagles may be as healthy as they have been all season heading into this matchup. The Niners, meanwhile, are a fairly healthy team as well, at least relative to most teams this late in the season, though they did have some important players who missed Wednesday's and Thursday's practices. You can find the full Eagles-49ers injury report here.

The 49ers are easily the best opponent the Eagles will have played so far this season, but there are still plenty of matchups that favor the Birds. On offense, look for A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith to make some plays against an average set of 49ers cornerbacks. Defensively, the Eagles should have matchup advantages against the 49ers' offensive line.

The Eagles are 2.5-point favorites. Here are our staff writer picks as well as who some others around the country are picking.

Feel free to discuss the game in the comment section below.

