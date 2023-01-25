Eagles-49ers NFC Championship Game injury report, with analysis

The Philadelphia Eagles may be as healthy as they have been all season heading into the NFC Championship Game against the San Francisco 49ers. The Niners, meanwhile, have some important players who missed Wednesday's practice.

Here's the Eagles-49ers injury report, with analysis.

• Maddox's limited appearance on the first day of practice this week is a great sign for his availability on Sunday.

• P Arryn Siposs (IR - Week 15): Siposs collected a loose ball after a blocked punt and was injured while trying to run for a first down Week 14 against the Giants. The Eagles signed 15-year vet Brett Kern to replace him.



• DE Derek Barnett (IR - Week 2): Barnett tore his ACL Week 1 against the Lions, and his season is over. After a 2021 season in which he had 8 penalties vs. 2.5 sacks, Barnett lost his starting job, but remained a depth player poised to get his share of snaps in 2022.

• DT Marlon Tuipulotu (IR - Week 11): Tuipulotu has 16 tackles, a sack, and a fumble recovery in a rotational role this season.







Player Injury Wed* Thurs Fri Status QB Jimmy Garoppolo Ankle DNP

WR Deebo Samuel Ankle DNP RB Christian McCaffrey Calf DNP RB Elijah Mitchell Groin DNP DE Charles Omenihu Oblique Limited CB Ambry Thomas Ankle Limited

Wednesday notes:

*The 49ers have not yet published their official injury report, so we'll update as needed when they do, but Kyle Shanahan revealed who won't practice on Wednesday during a press conference.

• The 49ers' Week 1 starting quarterback was Trey Lance, a dual threat who the Niners traded a bounty of picks for in the 2021 NFL Draft. Lance suffered a season-ending ankle injury Week 2 against the Seahawks, and Jimmy Garoppolo, a player the Niners were open to trading, took over.

They started out with a 3-4 record, but eventually got hot and haven't lost since. They are currently riding a 12-game winning streak, the longest in the NFL. Five games into that streak, Garoppolo suffered a broken foot and the Niners were forced to turn to their No. 3 quarterback, rookie Brock Purdy, who was the 262nd and final pick of the 2022 NFL Draft. Purdy guided the Niners to a 5-0 record to close the regular season, and as noted above, two playoff wins.

• Deebo Samuel is expected to play on Sunday.



• Christian McCaffrey was shown stretching out his calf muscle during the Niners' win over the Cowboys in the divisional round. It's noteworthy that on the 49ers' final drive, McCaffrey was only on the field for two of the six plays. He played the first snap of that drive, and then Elijah Mitchell got four straight carries, and then McCaffrey came in on third down and caught a quick screen pass for a loss of a yard. It would seem nuts to not have the best running back on the field in that situation, unless of course McCaffrey was hurting. His non-participation in practice on Wednesday confirms that he is not 100 percent, but is also makes sense to allow him to rest for calf.



• Elijah Mitchell is nursing a groin injury. He previously missed Weeks 2-9 and Weeks 13-17 with an MCL sprain.



• In addition to appearing on the injury list, Charles Omenihu was arrested earlier this week on suspicion of domestic violence. Shanahan said that Omenihu's arrest will not keep him from playing in this game.



Notable players on IR, PUP, suspension, etc.

• QB Trey Lance: As noted above.

• CB Emmanuel Moseley (IR): The Niners' starting outside cornerbacks to begin the season were Charvarius Ward and Moseley. They also have Jason Verrett, who has missed 105 games over his nine-year career. Verrett tore his Achilles this season and never played a game. Moseley tore an ACL Week 5 against the Panthers. With Moseley and Verrett's seasons both over, second-year corner Deommodore Lenoir has been the CB2 for most of the season. He is likely to be targeted by the Eagles more frequently than Ward.

• CB Jason Verrett (IR): As noted above.



• DT Hassan Ridgeway (IR): Ridgeway got a fair amount of playing time for the Niners as a rotational DT this season, playing in 12 games, and starting 7. He had 28 tackles, a sack, and 4 QB hits. He suffered a pectoral strain Week 13 against the Dolphins, and landed on IR. The Niners have good defensive line starters, but they are thin on depth.

