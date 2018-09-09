More Sports:

September 09, 2018

Live updates/open thread: Non-Eagles Sunday, Week 1

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
090918CamNewton Tim Heitman/USA TODAY Sports

The last time Dallas faced Carolina, Cam Newton's Panthers rolled the Cowboys, 33-14.

After winning their their Week 1 game against a Super Bowl contender in the Atlanta Falcons in sloppy-but-impressive style Thursday night, the Philadelphia Eagles sit atop the NFC standings while the rest of the league will play their games on Sunday.

NFC Record Conf record Div record GB 
Eagles 1-0 1-0 0-0 
14 teams 0-0 0-0 0-0 0.5 
Falcons 0-1 0-1 0-0 


In case you missed our Week 1 picks, you can see them here.

Here is today's slate of games, with our handy non-Eagles rooting guide here:

Early games:

  1. Steelers at Browns
  2. Bengals at Colts
  3. Titans at Dolphins
  4. 49ers at Vikings
  5. Texans at Patriots
  6. Buccaneers at Saints
  7. Jaguars at Giants
  8. Bills at Ravens

Later games:

  1. Chiefs at Chargers
  2. Seahawks at Broncos
  3. Redskins at Cardinals
  4. Cowboys at Panthers

Sunday Night Football

  1. Bears at Packers

Monday Night Football

  1. Jets at Lions
  2. Rams at Raiders

The biggest game of interest to the Eagles is, I don't know, the Buccaneers vs. Saints, because the Eagles face the Bucs next week and the Saints are likely to be a Super Bowl contender this year?

Feel free to discuss the Sunday games below.


Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia NFL open thread

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Grocery shopping: Five college players to watch who could interest the Eagles in the 2019 NFL Draft
090818DeeboSamuel

Investigations

GoFundMe says Johnny Bobbitt Jr. will receive the remaining balance from fundraiser
Kate McClure Johnny

Music

Rapper Mac Miller, a Pittsburgh native, dead at 26
Mac Miller

Eagles

Malcolm Jenkins: 'Kaepernick will be looked at as somebody who not only changed the direction this sport but the dynamic of athletes in general'
011818_Jenkins-Eagles_usat

Food & Drink

The new Little Baby's Ice Cream shop opens tonight with cannabis-flavored ice cream
Little Baby's Ice Cream

Addiction

Navy veteran describes 'slippery slope' into opioid addiction – and his journey out
Carroll - Opioid Recovery

Escapes

Limited - Jamaica Getaway

$539 & up -- 4-Night Jamaica Getaway w/Flights
Limited - Palm Springs

Deals & Tips -- Greater Palm Springs: Fall Getaways, 45% Off
Limited - Edinburgh Scotland

$1039 -- 9-Nt. London, Edinburgh & Dublin Trip w/Air from NYC

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.