Live updates/open thread: Non-Eagles Sunday, Week 1

September 09, 2018
After winning their their Week 1 game against a Super Bowl contender in the Atlanta Falcons in sloppy-but-impressive style Thursday night, the Philadelphia Eagles sit atop the NFC standings while the rest of the league will play their games on Sunday.
|NFC
|Record
|Conf record
|Div record
|GB
|Eagles
|1-0
|1-0
|0-0
|-
|14 teams
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0.5
|Falcons
|0-1
|0-1
|0-0
|1
In case you missed our Week 1 picks, you can see them here.
Here is today's slate of games, with our handy non-Eagles rooting guide here:
Early games:
Later games:
Sunday Night Football
Monday Night Football
The biggest game of interest to the Eagles is, I don't know, the Buccaneers vs. Saints, because the Eagles face the Bucs next week and the Saints are likely to be a Super Bowl contender this year?
Feel free to discuss the Sunday games below.