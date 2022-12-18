More Sports:

December 18, 2022

Live updates / open thread, Week 15: Bears 6, Eagles 3

Jalen Hurts, Nick Sirianni, and Shane Steichen will try to keep the Philadelphia Eagles' offense rolling against a bad Chicago Bears defense.

The Philadelphia Eagles are 12-1 and hold a two-game advantage over the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC East, but pressure remains on them to continue to win games to close out the season and earn homefield advantage throughout the playoffs. They'll try to take advantage of a bad Chicago Bears team on Sunday.

The Eagles have recently gotten two important players back in CB Avonte Maddox and DT Jordan Davis, but TE Dallas Goedert remains on injured reserve after it was expected that he could return to the active roster this week. Relative to other teams around the league at this point in the season, the Birds are a healthy team. The Bears, meanwhile, are missing a dynamic running back, their two most talented receivers, and a playmaking safety. You can find the full Eagles-Bears injury report here.

As we noted in our five matchups to watch, the Eagles will be facing yet another run-heavy offense, something they done quite a bit of in recent games. It comes in a different form this week, however, as electric Bears quarterback Justin Fields is the player the Eagles will be tasked with slowing down this week, as opposed to fearsome running back like Derrick Henry or Saquon Barkley. Offensively, the Eagles should be in a good position to continue their dominance over a Bears defense that may very well be the worst in the NFL.

The Eagles are 9-point road favorites. Here are our staff writer picks as well as who some others around the country are picking.

Fell free to discuss the game in the comment section below.

