Live updates/open thread: Eagles vs. Browns (preseason)

Philadelphia Eagles football heads on the road for the second straight week, as the Birds will take on the 0-16 Cleveland Browns in their third preseason game at FirstEnergy Stadium Thursday night.

The roster battles to watch in this game are at the slot corner spot, maybe linebacker, and of course, the fourth running back. Earlier this morning, we pointed out five things to watch tonight.

Like in the first two preseason game, Carson Wentz will not play. Earlier in the week, we noted a long list of dinged up Eagles players, and whether or not each of them is likely to play.

The Eagles starters will likely play more in this game than any of the other preseason games, as the third preseason game is traditionally referred to as the "dress rehearsal game."

Feel free to comment on all the scintillating preseason action below.

