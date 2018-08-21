Who's likely playing (and who likely isn't) in the Eagles' preseason game against the Browns

Throughout training camp and the preseason, the Philadelphia Eagles have already racked up a number of (mostly minor) injuries in addition to some of the players who were already recovering from surgeries.

And so, perhaps it's worthwhile to list all the dinged-up players, and whether or not they will be a go for Thursday night's matchup against the Browns in the "dress rehearsal game." If a player is not listed, there's no reason to think they won't play, other than by "coaches decision."

Quarterback

• Carson Wentz: Nope.

• Nick Foles: Yes. Doug Pederson said Foles will likely get the first half.

Running back

• Jay Ajayi: No. "Lower body injury."

• Darren Sproles: No. Old guy / ACL rest.

• Corey Clement: No. "Lower body." He's day-to-day.

• Josh Adams: Adams said today that he expects to play after missing the second preseason game in New England.

• Donnel Pumphrey: He'll be out this week, but he expects to practice next week and play in the final preseason game against the Jets.

Wide receiver

• Alshon Jeffery: No. He continues to recover from his torn rotator cuff injury.

• Nelson Agholor: No. Like Clement, he's day-to-day. "Lower body."

• Mack Hollins: He's fine. He practiced this week, but he may be held out on Thursday as a precaution.

• Markus Wheaton: Hammy. He's probably out this week. May be ready for the fourth preseason game.

• Bryce Treggs: No. He'll probably miss the rest of the preseason.

Tight end

• Richard Rodgers: He's "week-to-week." He had some kind of big cast/brace doohickey on his right leg, and looked gimpy. He'll probably miss some regular season games.

• Josh Perkins: Don't know. He has a head injury. We'll see.

Offensive line

• Jason Peters: Nope. Old guy / ACL rest.

Defensive line

• Brandon Graham: No. The team just activated him from the PUP list yesterday. No way he plays.

• Timmy Jernigan: He remains on the PUP list with his back/neck injury.

Linebacker

• Everyone should be a go.

Defensive backs

• Jalen Mills: He practiced some this week. The guess here is that the Eagles will hold him out.

• Chris Maragos: He remains on PUP with his knee injury.

That's a lot of names. #Analysis.

