Who's likely playing (and who likely isn't) in the Eagles' preseason game against the Browns

August 21, 2018
Throughout training camp and the preseason, the Philadelphia Eagles have already racked up a number of (mostly minor) injuries in addition to some of the players who were already recovering from surgeries.
And so, perhaps it's worthwhile to list all the dinged-up players, and whether or not they will be a go for Thursday night's matchup against the Browns in the "dress rehearsal game." If a player is not listed, there's no reason to think they won't play, other than by "coaches decision."
• Carson Wentz: Nope.
• Nick Foles: Yes. Doug Pederson said Foles will likely get the first half.
• Jay Ajayi: No. "Lower body injury."
• Darren Sproles: No. Old guy / ACL rest.
• Corey Clement: No. "Lower body." He's day-to-day.
• Josh Adams: Adams said today that he expects to play after missing the second preseason game in New England.
• Donnel Pumphrey: He'll be out this week, but he expects to practice next week and play in the final preseason game against the Jets.
• Alshon Jeffery: No. He continues to recover from his torn rotator cuff injury.
• Nelson Agholor: No. Like Clement, he's day-to-day. "Lower body."
• Mack Hollins: He's fine. He practiced this week, but he may be held out on Thursday as a precaution.
• Markus Wheaton: Hammy. He's probably out this week. May be ready for the fourth preseason game.
• Bryce Treggs: No. He'll probably miss the rest of the preseason.
• Richard Rodgers: He's "week-to-week." He had some kind of big cast/brace doohickey on his right leg, and looked gimpy. He'll probably miss some regular season games.
• Josh Perkins: Don't know. He has a head injury. We'll see.
• Jason Peters: Nope. Old guy / ACL rest.
• Brandon Graham: No. The team just activated him from the PUP list yesterday. No way he plays.
• Timmy Jernigan: He remains on the PUP list with his back/neck injury.
• Everyone should be a go.
• Jalen Mills: He practiced some this week. The guess here is that the Eagles will hold him out.
• Chris Maragos: He remains on PUP with his knee injury.
That's a lot of names. #Analysis.
Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports
Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader