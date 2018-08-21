More Sports:

August 21, 2018

Who's likely playing (and who likely isn't) in the Eagles' preseason game against the Browns

Jimmy Kempski
Josh Adams walks onto the field at the Eagles public practice on August 11 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Throughout training camp and the preseason, the Philadelphia Eagles have already racked up a number of (mostly minor) injuries in addition to some of the players who were already recovering from surgeries.

And so, perhaps it's worthwhile to list all the dinged-up players, and whether or not they will be a go for Thursday night's matchup against the Browns in the "dress rehearsal game." If a player is not listed, there's no reason to think they won't play, other than by "coaches decision."

Quarterback

Carson Wentz: Nope.

Nick Foles: Yes. Doug Pederson said Foles will likely get the first half.

Running back

Jay Ajayi: No. "Lower body injury."

Darren Sproles: No. Old guy / ACL rest.

Corey Clement: No. "Lower body." He's day-to-day.

Josh Adams: Adams said today that he expects to play after missing the second preseason game in New England.

Donnel Pumphrey: He'll be out this week, but he expects to practice next week and play in the final preseason game against the Jets.

Wide receiver

Alshon Jeffery: No. He continues to recover from his torn rotator cuff injury.

Nelson Agholor: No. Like Clement, he's day-to-day. "Lower body."

Mack Hollins: He's fine. He practiced this week, but he may be held out on Thursday as a precaution.

Markus Wheaton: Hammy. He's probably out this week. May be ready for the fourth preseason game.

Bryce Treggs: No. He'll probably miss the rest of the preseason.

Tight end

Richard Rodgers: He's "week-to-week." He had some kind of big cast/brace doohickey on his right leg, and looked gimpy. He'll probably miss some regular season games.

Josh Perkins: Don't know. He has a head injury. We'll see.

Offensive line

Jason Peters: Nope. Old guy / ACL rest.

Defensive line

Brandon Graham: No. The team just activated him from the PUP list yesterday. No way he plays.

Timmy Jernigan: He remains on the PUP list with his back/neck injury.

Linebacker

• Everyone should be a go.

Defensive backs

Jalen Mills: He practiced some this week. The guess here is that the Eagles will hold him out.

Chris Maragos: He remains on PUP with his knee injury.

That's a lot of names. #Analysis.

