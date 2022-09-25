More Sports:

September 25, 2022

Live updates/open thread, Week 3: Eagles 10, Commanders 0

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Eagles-Commanders-Jordan-Davis-Carson-Wentz-Week-3-2022-NFL Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports

Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz tries to throw with Eagles defensive tackle Jordan Davis pressuring during the first quarter of Sunday's game in Landover, Md.

The Philadelphia Eagles are one of six NFL teams to start the season at 2-0, and they're tied with the New York Giants atop the NFC East. On Sunday they'll try to stay unbeaten against Carson Wentz and the Washington Commanders.

Heading into Week 3, the Eagles have one player with an injury designation, and just two players of note on injured reserve. Landon Dickerson is listed as questionable, though team sources believe that he should be good to go. If so, the Birds will have all 22 of their starters available for the third consecutive week. The Commanders, meanwhile, have their share of injuries already this season, particularly in the trenches. You can find the full Eagles-Commanders injury report here.

As we noted in our five matchups to watch, Carson Wentz has plenty of arm strength and a diverse set of skill position receivers capable of making plays. On the downside, his pocket presence and decision making remain major concerns. Eagles defensive linemen would be wise to target the football on their pass rushes, as opposed to Wentz himself. On the other side of the ball, the Eagles will likely look to take advantage of the Commanders' weak set of linebackers and very thin defensive line.

The Eagles are heavy 6.5-point road favorites heading into this matchup. Here are our staff writer picks as well as who some others around the country are picking.

Feel free to discuss the game in the comments below the live tracker:

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Eagles open thread

Videos

Featured

Limited - JoCo - Ashlan Meadows Apple Cider

Spend a weekend in Smithfield this October: Exit 95, off I-95
Purchased - Woman sitting at her desk with back pain

Could I have a spinal condition? It’s a scary question to ask, but an important one to get answered

Just In

Must Read

Government

New Jersey, Pennsylvania offer support to Puerto Rico after Hurricane Fiona wreaks havoc
Hurricane Fiona Relief

Sponsored

Jon Dorenbos returns to Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia
Limited - Jon Dorenbos - Live Casino

Men's Health

Need some motivation to start a healthy lifestyle? Here are 25 benefits
092322 Healthy Lifestyle Motivation Bicycling.jpg

Eagles

Eagles-Commanders: Predictions, betting odds and more for Week 3
061422CarsonWentz

Films

Trailer for M. Night Shyamalan's 'Knock at the Cabin' shows family vacation cut short by impending apocalypse
Knock at the Cabin Trailer

Festivals

Make a piece of Mexican folk art with Philly's Magic Gardens during a festival on South Street
South Street Fest

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved