Live updates/open thread, Week 3: Eagles 10, Commanders 0

The Philadelphia Eagles are one of six NFL teams to start the season at 2-0, and they're tied with the New York Giants atop the NFC East. On Sunday they'll try to stay unbeaten against Carson Wentz and the Washington Commanders.

Heading into Week 3, the Eagles have one player with an injury designation, and just two players of note on injured reserve. Landon Dickerson is listed as questionable, though team sources believe that he should be good to go. If so, the Birds will have all 22 of their starters available for the third consecutive week. The Commanders, meanwhile, have their share of injuries already this season, particularly in the trenches. You can find the full Eagles-Commanders injury report here.

As we noted in our five matchups to watch, Carson Wentz has plenty of arm strength and a diverse set of skill position receivers capable of making plays. On the downside, his pocket presence and decision making remain major concerns. Eagles defensive linemen would be wise to target the football on their pass rushes, as opposed to Wentz himself. On the other side of the ball, the Eagles will likely look to take advantage of the Commanders' weak set of linebackers and very thin defensive line.



The Eagles are heavy 6.5-point road favorites heading into this matchup. Here are our staff writer picks as well as who some others around the country are picking.

Feel free to discuss the game in the comments below the live tracker:

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader