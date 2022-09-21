More Sports:

September 21, 2022

Eagles-Commanders Week 3 injury report, with analysis

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
091822ChaseYoung Brad Mills/USA TODAY Sports

Commanders DE Chase Young will be out Week 3 against the Eagles as he continues to rehab a torn ACL suffered last season.

The Philadelphia Eagles remain a very healthy team after the first two weeks of the season, with their only notable long-term injuries being suffered by DE Derek Barnett and backup LT Andre Dillard. The Washington Commanders have some significant injuries to overcome on both sides of the ball.

Here's the Eagles-Commanders injury report, with analysis.

051020EaglesLogo2020
Player Injury WedThursFriStatus 
WR Quez WatkinsIllnessDNP
LB Haason Reddick Knee Limited    
CB Avonte Maddox Back Limited    


Wednesday notes:

• The Eagles had a walkthrough on Wednesday, so the injury report is an estimation of participation if it were a regular practice.

• We’ll monitor Watkins as the week progresses. Reddick and Maddox were at least (projected) limited participants, so no need to worry all that much about them, for now.

Notable players on IR, PUP, suspension, etc.

DE Derek Barnett (IR): Barnett tore his ACL Week 1 against the Lions, and his season is over. After a 2021 season in which he had 8 penalties vs. 2.5 sacks, Barnett lost his starting job, but remained a depth player poised to get his share of snaps in 2022. With Barnett out, expect more snaps for second-year player Tarron Jackson.

• LT Andre Dillard (IR): Dillard broke a bone in his forearm that requires surgery. He'll be out 4-6 weeks, per reports. We covered his situation in more depth here.

031222CommandersLogo2022

Player Injury Wed ThursFriStatus 



Wednesday notes

• We’ll update with the Commanders’ injuries when they are made available.

Notable players on IR, PUP, suspension, etc.

DE Chase Young (PUP): Young is still recovering from a torn ACL suffered last season. He is on Reserve/PUP, and will miss the first four weeks of the regular season.

C Chase Roullier (IR): Roullier is the Commanders' starting center, and a good player. His season is in jeopardy after he suffered a lower leg injury against the Lions Week 2. Starting RG Wes Schweitzer would likely start at center in Roullier's absence, but Schweitzer has been banged up as well, as he missed the Commanders' Week 2 game in Detroit with a hamstring injury. We hypothesized on what the Commanders will do along their line in our five matchups to watch.

RB Brian Robinson (NFI): Robinson was the victim of an attempted carjacking, during which he sustained multiple gunshot wounds. He was poised to take over starting running back duties from incumbent Antonio Gibson, but those plans were set back by his unfortunate incident. Robinson amazingly returned to practice last week, and could return to the field in October.

DT Phidarian Mathis (IR): Mathis was the Commanders' second-round pick this year. He tore his meniscus Week 1 and his season is over.

