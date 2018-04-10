More Health:

April 10, 2018

Local doctor knows how to get your blood pumping

Lankenau cardiologist writes murder mysteries on real-life medical cases

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg
By Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Contributor
Health Stories The Doctor Is Out
Carroll - The Doctor is Out, Dr. Peter Kowey Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Dr. Peter Kowey, a cardiologist and medical mystery author, in his office at the Lankenau Heart Institute. His four novels are based on real-life medical cases.

Peter R. Kowey, M.D., a cardiologist at Main Line Health’s Lankenau Heart Institute, is an expert on what makes the heart tick and how to keep it healthy.

As the author of medical murder mysteries, he can really get your blood pumping, too.

His Philip Sarkis mystery series, published by Pavilion Press, draws the reader into a dark world filled with suspicious medical malpractice cases and murder.

ART REFLECTING LIFE

Kowey, 68, the William Wikoff Smith Chair in Cardiovascular Research at Lankenau Institute for Medical Research and a professor of medicine and clinical pharmacology at Thomas Jefferson University, pulls inspiration for his writing from his own life. But his medical career doesn’t just give him fresh material for his stories, it's the reason he became an author at all.

  • In our "The Doctor Is Out" feature, PhillyVoice highlights the out-of-office pursuits of Philadelphia-area doctors, nurses and medical professionals: crazy hobbies, amazing feats, inspiring charity work.
  • Know a health professional with a great side story? Send us a tip via email.

While he enjoyed creative writing in college at St. Joseph’s College (now St. Joseph's University) before embarking on his medical career, it wasn’t until about 10 to 12 years ago that he was inspired to pursue it seriously.

The impetus was his role in a malpractice case as an expert witness for the defense. He became so frustrated and angry after hearing what he considered to be lies in court, his wife suggested he pour those emotions into creative writing. And that is how his first novel, “Lethal Rhythm,” was born. Based loosely on that malpractice case, Kowey details the toll that medical malpractice lawsuits can have on physicians and their patients.

Kowey’s most recent novel, “Death on the Pole,” tells the story of an exotic dancer who dies after physicians fail to diagnose her heart problem.

What a lot of people love about his books, he says, are stories based on real-life medical cases and characters based on real people in his life.

“I am very careful not to expose people’s private lives, but you can see individuals from my life in my books and readers who know me love to try to figure out who is who,” he said.

ESTABLISHING A RHYTHM

It was a long road to getting that first book published. Kowey describes writing that very first draft as extremely painful. Accustomed to writing scientific papers, he struggled a bit adjusting to writing for a more general audience and jettisoning the academic language.

Source/www.Amazon.com

Dr. Peter R. Kowey co-wrote his first book, “Deadly Rhythms,” with Marion L. Fox in 2010.

To get help, he took a couple of creative writing courses at Penn, where he learned how to significantly improve his writing.

That first draft of the first book took a couple of years, but with each subsequent book the process has become easier. His other first drafts took about a year.

Kowey finds early morning – before the day gets busy – to be the best time for writing. With a clearer head, he takes advantage of the quiet. He tries to block out at least two to three hours of time so he doesn’t have to interrupt his creative flow.

Because medical murder mysteries require clues for the reader to understand what happens at the end, Kowey always starts with an extensive outline.

But after four books with the same characters in them, he also finds that the characters have taken on a life of their own.

NEVER GIVE UP

While his writing process hasn’t changed much from that first book, Kowey said that the quality of his writing certainly has. He is always actively seeking criticism on all his books because he believes the only way to improve is to learn how to do it better.

Kowey, who lives in Bryn Mawr, also loves to encourage other writers. He believes that anyone who wants to write, should write because everyone needs a creative outlet. And what matters is not whether you get a publishing deal or not, but the writing itself.

Kowey’s advice for those who want to get published? Perseverance.

“A lot of times that is the only difference between the person with one chapter of a book saved on the computer and a published author. They are willing to keep plugging away until they finish it, and then polish it and accept criticism and then change it. It takes a long time to do all that and a lot of effort but it is very important.”

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg

Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Contributor

Read more Health Stories The Doctor Is Out Bryn Mawr Cardiology Philadelphia Fiction Lankenau Hospital

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

MLB Power Rankings Roundup: Phillies (barely) hanging on to Top 10 spot
Bryce-Harper-Phillies_050719_usat

Social Media

Rep. Brian Sims films himself yelling at anti-abortion demonstrator at Planned Parenthood
0507_Brian Sims Planned Parenthood

Eagles

Preseason All-NFC East team: Offense edition
050719CarsonWentzDakPrescott

Illness

The diseases transferable between humans and animals the CDC is most concerned about
Pig Hog Farm Animals 04222019

Lawsuits

Philly man’s lawsuit over racial slur by Domino’s employee denied by Pa. court
Domino's Pizza

Restaurants

Zahav named best restaurant in country by James Beard Foundation
Zahav James Beard

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved