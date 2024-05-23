Longport: Everything you need to know about the beaches and things to do there this summer

At the southern end of Absecon Island, Longport is a Jersey Shore refuge sought by those who a tranquil getaway rather than a bustling summer vacation.

During the colonial era, the beaches at Longport changed hands several times before developers recognized its promise as a resort town. James Long, the man for whom the borough is named, bought the coastal land in 1854 for $2,000 in 1857, deal that also included a slice of land in Arkansas. At the time, it was known simply as Lot 32.

Renowned Philadelphia lawyer and businessman M. Simpson McCullough purchased Lot 32 from Long in 1882, naming it after his friend (and for its legitimately long port on the bay side) with dreams of turning the area into a "seashore resort."

Longport transformed in the 20th century from a commercial district into a small residential town. Today, Longport is a quiet place to enjoy the beach. Its proximity to Ocean City, Margate, Ventnor and Atlantic City make it a perfect home base for an extended trip to the Jersey Shore.

What are some things to do in Longport this summer?

Longport holds picnics and barbecues on the beach on Memorial Day weekend, the Fourth of July and Labor Day weekend. People are invited to grill on the beach between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. for the duration of those holiday weekends.

Each year Longport Fire Department holds the American Mile run on July 4 that begins at 11th and Atlantic avenues and finishes at Pelham Avenue. Registration is required and remains open until two days before the event. Post race, there will be hot dogs and beverages served at the fire department.

What are some attractions in Longport?

For dog owners, the Longport Dog Beach is one of the best places in South Jersey to take your four-legged friend for a seaside outing. Located off the barrier island, the beach is at the base of the Ocean Drive Bridge in the Malibu Beach Wildlife Management Area. It's an off-leash beach where dogs are welcome to roam with their owners.

Longport also is a great place for chartered fishing trips that are available from a number of companies. Stray Cat Charters, Reel Sport Fishing Charters and Euphoria Sportfishing are among the well-known charters in town.

The historical museum at the Longport Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., has eight rooms that highlight different facets of the borough's past.

Do you need a beach tag in Longport?

Beach tags are required for people 12 and older in Longport. The preseason price is $20 or $10 for seniors and runs through June 7. After that date, the seasonal tags are $35 or $15 for seniors.

Before May 25, beach tags can be purchased at Longport Borough Hall, 2305 Atlantic Ave., from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and on weekends during those hours in May. After May 25, beach tags will be sold on the beach side of the Longport Community Building at 33rd and Atlantic avenues. Cash and checks are accepted.

When are lifeguards on duty?

For Memorial Day weekend, the beaches at 16th, 26th, 30th and 33rd avenues will be opened and guarded from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. depending on weather. Starting June 1, those beaches will be guarded daily during those hours. Then on June 8, the beaches 13th, 21st, Pelham, and 34th avenues will be guarded, and lifeguards will be stationed at the beach at 25th Avenue starting June 25.

Kayaks are permitted during the summer months between 14th and 15th avenues, 22nd and 23 avenues, 27th and 29th avenues, and 32 and 33rd avenues. Surfing is permitted at 12th, 22nd, 28th and 32nd avenues during the hours of 10 a.m. and 6 p.m

What are the rules on Longport beaches?

Dogs are only allowed on the Longport Dog Beach at Route 152 and Ocean Drive Bridge.

Swimming is permitted at guarded beaches in areas designated by lifeguards. No one is allowed on the beach between sunset and sunrise, and kite-flying is prohibited between the hours of 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Surfing is only permitted in areas designated by lifeguards.