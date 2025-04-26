A look around at what the rest of the NFC East teams did in Rounds 2 and 3 of the 2025 NFL Draft

On Day 2 of the 2025 NFL Draft, the Philadelphia Eagles selected Texas S Andrew Mukuba in Round 2, and then traded back twice out of Round 3. Here we'll take a look around at what the New York Giants, Dallas Cowboys, and Washington Commanders did on Day 2. I thought they mostly made good picks.

• Giants, Pick 65: Darius Alexander, DT, Toledo: Alexander has a nice blend of length and athleticism, and he's thought of as a plus run defender. You can see in his highlight reel why people like him:

However, Alexander is simultaneously a project (only two years as a starter) and he turns 25 in August, which isn't an ideal combo. He also didn't have great production, with just 9 sacks in five seasons in the MAC. He got picked about where he was expected to go.

• Cowboys, Pick 42: Donovan Ezeiruaku, EDGE, Boston College: Ezeiruaku finished second in the nation in 2024 with 16.5 sacks. He also had 80 tackles (20 for loss), and 3 forced fumbles. He's a speed rusher who can turn the corner, and also win on inside counters. A quick highlight reel:

In the pros he'll have to prove that he can set the edge in the run game if he's going to be a three-down player, but he has pass rush chops, which is more important.

Getting Ezeiruaku at 42 is good value, and it matches a Cowboys need.

• Cowboys, Pick 76: Shavon Revel, Jr., CB, East Carolina: Revel has length, speed, ball skills, and he is physical against the run, as you'll see below:

Revel tore an ACL in September, ending his season. Otherwise, he'd have been picked much higher.

The Cowboys have a major need at cornerback with Trevon Diggs likely to miss at least a big chunk of the 2025 season, if not the entire thing.

• Commanders, Pick 61: Trey Amos, CB, Ole Miss: Amos originally played at Louisiana Lafayette before transferring to Alabama and then again to Ole Miss. He has good length at 6'1, and he is an effective press corner on the outside, with quick feet to mirror and match opposing receivers.



Amos got some late buzz as a possible first-round pick. I didn't see that, but he was good value at pick 61, and certainly the Commanders need more help at corner.

