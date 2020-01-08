A look at the history of the 21st overall pick (and the rest of the Eagles' known draft slots)

As we pointed out after the Philadelphia Eagles' loss to the Seattle Seahawks in the wildcard round of the playoffs, the Birds will be picking 21st in the 2020 NFL Draft, you know, assuming they don't trade up or trade back, which they often do.

Anyway, let's go ahead and look at the history of the 21st overall pick and the rest of the Eagles' known draft slots, going back, oh, 10 years, I guess. There are more misses than hits.

Pick No. 21:

Year Pick No. 21 2019 Darnell Savage, S, Packers 2018 Billy Price, C, Bengals 2017 Jarrad Davis, LB, Lions 2016 Will Fuller, WR, Texans 2015 Cedric Ogbuehi, OT, Bengals 2014 Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, S, Packers 2013 Tyler Eifert, TE, Bengals 2012 Chandler Jones, DE, Patri*ts 2011 Phil Taylor, DT, Browns 2010 Jermaine Gresham, TE, Bengals



Pick No. 53:

Year Pick No. 53 2019 Miles Sanders, RB, Eagles 2018 M.J. Stewart, CB, Buccaneers 2017 Teez Tabor, CB, Lions 2016 Su'a Cravens, LB, Redskins 2015 Jake Fisher, OT, Bengals 2014 Davante Adams, WR, Packers 2013 Margus Hunt, DE, Bengals 2012 Devon Still, DT, Bengals 2011 Stephen Paea, DT, Bears 2010 Jermaine Cunningham, DE, Patriots



Note: LeSean McCoy was also drafted with the 53rd overall pick, in 2009.

Pick No. 85:



Year Pick No. 85 2019 Jaylon Ferguson, DE, Ravens 2018 Rashaan Gaulden, CB, Panthers 2017 Antonio Garcia, OT, Patri*ts 2016 Braxton Miller, WR, Texans 2015 Tyler Kroft, TE, Bengals 2014 Khyri Thornton, DT, Packers 2013 Jordan Reed, TE, Washington 2012 Dwight Bentley, CB, Lions 2011 Jah Reid, OT, Ravens 2010 Colt McCoy, QB, Browns



We'll update this after compensatory picks are announced and the rest of the Eagles' draft slots are known.

