A look at the history of the 21st overall pick (and the rest of the Eagles' known draft slots)

January 08, 2020
As we pointed out after the Philadelphia Eagles' loss to the Seattle Seahawks in the wildcard round of the playoffs, the Birds will be picking 21st in the 2020 NFL Draft, you know, assuming they don't trade up or trade back, which they often do.
Anyway, let's go ahead and look at the history of the 21st overall pick and the rest of the Eagles' known draft slots, going back, oh, 10 years, I guess. There are more misses than hits.
Pick No. 21:
|Year
|Pick No. 21
|2019
|Darnell Savage, S, Packers
|2018
|Billy Price, C, Bengals
|2017
|Jarrad Davis, LB, Lions
|2016
|Will Fuller, WR, Texans
|2015
|Cedric Ogbuehi, OT, Bengals
|2014
|Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, S, Packers
|2013
|Tyler Eifert, TE, Bengals
|2012
|Chandler Jones, DE, Patri*ts
|2011
|Phil Taylor, DT, Browns
|2010
|Jermaine Gresham, TE, Bengals
Pick No. 53:
|Year
|Pick No. 53
|2019
|Miles Sanders, RB, Eagles
|2018
|M.J. Stewart, CB, Buccaneers
|2017
|Teez Tabor, CB, Lions
|2016
|Su'a Cravens, LB, Redskins
|2015
|Jake Fisher, OT, Bengals
|2014
|Davante Adams, WR, Packers
|2013
|Margus Hunt, DE, Bengals
|2012
|Devon Still, DT, Bengals
|2011
|Stephen Paea, DT, Bears
|2010
|Jermaine Cunningham, DE, Patriots
Note: LeSean McCoy was also drafted with the 53rd overall pick, in 2009.
Pick No. 85:
|Year
|Pick No. 85
|2019
|Jaylon Ferguson, DE, Ravens
|2018
|Rashaan Gaulden, CB, Panthers
|2017
|Antonio Garcia, OT, Patri*ts
|2016
|Braxton Miller, WR, Texans
|2015
|Tyler Kroft, TE, Bengals
|2014
|Khyri Thornton, DT, Packers
|2013
|Jordan Reed, TE, Washington
|2012
|Dwight Bentley, CB, Lions
|2011
|Jah Reid, OT, Ravens
|2010
|Colt McCoy, QB, Browns
We'll update this after compensatory picks are announced and the rest of the Eagles' draft slots are known.
