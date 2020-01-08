More Sports:

January 08, 2020

A look at the history of the 21st overall pick (and the rest of the Eagles' known draft slots)

By Jimmy Kempski
840922_Eagles_Lions_Miles_Sanders_Kate_Frese.jpg Kate Frese/for PhillyVoice

Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders.

As we pointed out after the Philadelphia Eagles' loss to the Seattle Seahawks in the wildcard round of the playoffs, the Birds will be picking 21st in the 2020 NFL Draft, you know, assuming they don't trade up or trade back, which they often do. 

Anyway, let's go ahead and look at the history of the 21st overall pick and the rest of the Eagles' known draft slots, going back, oh, 10 years, I guess. There are more misses than hits.

Pick No. 21:

Year Pick No. 21 
2019 Darnell Savage, S, Packers 
2018 Billy Price, C, Bengals 
2017 Jarrad Davis, LB, Lions 
2016  Will Fuller, WR, Texans
2015 Cedric Ogbuehi, OT, Bengals 
2014  Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, S, Packers
2013 Tyler Eifert, TE, Bengals 
2012  Chandler Jones, DE, Patri*ts
2011 Phil Taylor, DT, Browns 
2010 Jermaine Gresham, TE, Bengals 


Pick No. 53:

 YearPick No. 53 
2019 Miles Sanders, RB, Eagles 
2018 M.J. Stewart, CB, Buccaneers 
2017 Teez Tabor, CB, Lions 
2016Su'a Cravens, LB, Redskins 
2015 Jake Fisher, OT, Bengals 
2014 Davante Adams, WR, Packers 
2013 Margus Hunt, DE, Bengals 
2012 Devon Still, DT, Bengals 
2011 Stephen Paea, DT, Bears 
2010 Jermaine Cunningham, DE, Patriots 


Note: LeSean McCoy was also drafted with the 53rd overall pick, in 2009.

Pick No. 85:

Year Pick No. 85 
2019 Jaylon Ferguson, DE, Ravens 
2018 Rashaan Gaulden, CB, Panthers 
2017  Antonio Garcia, OT, Patri*ts
2016 Braxton Miller, WR, Texans 
2015  Tyler Kroft, TE, Bengals
2014 Khyri Thornton, DT, Packers  
2013 Jordan Reed, TE, Washington
2012 Dwight Bentley, CB, Lions 
2011  Jah Reid, OT, Ravens
2010 Colt McCoy, QB, Browns 


We'll update this after compensatory picks are announced and the rest of the Eagles' draft slots are known.

