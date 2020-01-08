Eagles podcast: Reflecting on the 2019 season, and a 2020 offseason preview

The Philadelphia Eagles' weird 2019 season is finally over, and a crucial offseason lies ahead. Brandon Lee Gowton and I recapped the Eagles' loss to the Seahawks, we reflected on the season as a whole, and took a sneak peak at what lies ahead this offseason on BGN Radio episode No. 101. Here's what we discussed:

Eagles-Seahawks

• Jadeveon Clowney's cheap shot ruined the game before it really even got going, and Carson Wentz didn’t really even get a playoff game under his belt.

• Wentz aside, the same issues popped up:

No big play threat. Big plays allowed. More injuries. Bad drop.

• And the Eagles still had a chance to win. The Seahawks aren’t good, but Russell Wilson is awesome. The Seahawks and Saints are now easily the Eagles' biggest enemies, beyond their NFC East rivals.

Season reflections

• The Eagles were Super Bowl contenders, and then they weren't, and then they hit a low point after the loss to Miami, and then the emergence of Wentz and the team’s resiliency salvaged the season in the final 4 games.

• They got very little from young players, and the last 3 drafts look awful.

• Disappointing season, successful season, or both?

Looking ahead

• Huge offseason ahead. (That’s maybe said every year, but it is absolutely true this year.



• Jim Schwartz on the move?

• Eagles free agents, and other possible departures – Real changes coming: Nate Sudfeld, Josh McCown, Jordan Howard, Nelson Agholor, Jason Peters, Big V, Vinny Curry, Timmy Jernigan, Hassan Ridgeway, Kamu Grugier-Hill, Jalen Mills, Ronald Darby, Cre’Von LeBlanc, Rodney McLeod.

• And then Malcom Jenkins is saying he won’t play on his current deal, Nigel Bradham has a team option, and Howie Roseman has to figure out what to do with Alshon Jeffery’ albatross contract.

• The roster is too old, though they do have 10 picks (projected).

• Five biggest team needs?

NFC East head coaching hires

Washington hires Ron Rivera. Cowboys hire Mike McCarthy. Giants hire Joe Judge.

NFL picks

Vikings at Niners (-7) Titans at Ravens (-9.5) Texans at Chiefs (-9.5) Seahawks at Packers (-4)

Listen below! And here's the iTunes link. Rate review subscribe, etc.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader