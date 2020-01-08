More Sports:

January 08, 2020

Eagles podcast: Reflecting on the 2019 season, and a 2020 offseason preview

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles Nfl
40_01052020_EaglesvsSeahawks_Boston_Scott_Doug_Pederson_KateFrese.jpg Kate Frese/for PhillyVoice

Doug Pederson comforts Boston Scott after the Philadelphia Eagles wild-card loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

The Philadelphia Eagles' weird 2019 season is finally over, and a crucial offseason lies ahead. Brandon Lee Gowton and I recapped the Eagles' loss to the Seahawks, we reflected on the season as a whole, and took a sneak peak at what lies ahead this offseason on BGN Radio episode No. 101. Here's what we discussed:

Eagles-Seahawks

• Jadeveon Clowney's cheap shot ruined the game before it really even got going, and Carson Wentz didn’t really even get a playoff game under his belt.

• Wentz aside, the same issues popped up: 

  1. No big play threat.
  2. Big plays allowed.
  3. More injuries.
  4. Bad drop.

• And the Eagles still had a chance to win. The Seahawks aren’t good, but Russell Wilson is awesome. The Seahawks and Saints are now easily the Eagles' biggest enemies, beyond their NFC East rivals.

Season reflections

• The Eagles were Super Bowl contenders, and then they weren't, and then they hit a low point after the loss to Miami, and then the emergence of Wentz and the team’s resiliency salvaged the season in the final 4 games.

• They got very little from young players, and the last 3 drafts look awful.

• Disappointing season, successful season, or both?

Looking ahead

• Huge offseason ahead. (That’s maybe said every year, but it is absolutely true this year.

• Jim Schwartz on the move?

• Eagles free agents, and other possible departures – Real changes coming: Nate Sudfeld, Josh McCown, Jordan Howard, Nelson Agholor, Jason Peters, Big V, Vinny Curry, Timmy Jernigan, Hassan Ridgeway, Kamu Grugier-Hill, Jalen Mills, Ronald Darby, Cre’Von LeBlanc, Rodney McLeod. 

• And then Malcom Jenkins is saying he won’t play on his current deal, Nigel Bradham has a team option, and Howie Roseman has to figure out what to do with Alshon Jeffery’ albatross contract.

• The roster is too old, though they do have 10 picks (projected).

• Five biggest team needs?

NFC East head coaching hires

  1. Washington hires Ron Rivera.
  2. Cowboys hire Mike McCarthy.
  3. Giants hire Joe Judge.

NFL picks

  1. Vikings at Niners (-7)
  2. Titans at Ravens (-9.5)
  3. Texans at Chiefs (-9.5)
  4. Seahawks at Packers (-4)

Listen below! And here's the iTunes link. Rate review subscribe, etc.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles Nfl Philadelphia BGN Radio

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Opinion

Eytan Shander: We owe Wentz, Pederson and other Eagles an apology after this season
36_01052020_EaglesvsSeahawks_Carson_Wentz_credKateFrese.jpg

Natural Disasters

Sixers' Ben Simmons laments 'terrifying' destruction of Australia wildfires
Ben Simmons Australia

Children's Health

Children who watch healthy cooking shows are more likely to eat nutritious foods, study says
Cooking shows healthy food children

Eagles

Ranking the Eagles' 2020 offseason needs from most glaring to most stable
010520AlshonJeffery

Restaurants

Fast-casual restaurant Dig to open its first Philly location
Dig Philly

Family-Friendly

Getaway at the Greenhouse returns with summer-inspired programming
Getaway at the Greenhouse in Fairmount Park

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $659,900
Limited - The Alison - 1805 Walnut - Allan Domb

PENTHOUSE FOR RENT! The Alison - Luxurious entire floor 3 bed plus den, 4.5 bath penthouse with a magnificent 2,144 sf terrace overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 3,755 sf interior | 2,144 sf exterior | $17,500/month
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved