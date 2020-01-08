Eagles podcast: Reflecting on the 2019 season, and a 2020 offseason preview

January 08, 2020
The Philadelphia Eagles' weird 2019 season is finally over, and a crucial offseason lies ahead. Brandon Lee Gowton and I recapped the Eagles' loss to the Seahawks, we reflected on the season as a whole, and took a sneak peak at what lies ahead this offseason on BGN Radio episode No. 101. Here's what we discussed:
Eagles-Seahawks
• Jadeveon Clowney's cheap shot ruined the game before it really even got going, and Carson Wentz didn’t really even get a playoff game under his belt.
• Wentz aside, the same issues popped up:
• And the Eagles still had a chance to win. The Seahawks aren’t good, but Russell Wilson is awesome. The Seahawks and Saints are now easily the Eagles' biggest enemies, beyond their NFC East rivals.
Season reflections
• The Eagles were Super Bowl contenders, and then they weren't, and then they hit a low point after the loss to Miami, and then the emergence of Wentz and the team’s resiliency salvaged the season in the final 4 games.
• They got very little from young players, and the last 3 drafts look awful.
• Disappointing season, successful season, or both?
Looking ahead
• Huge offseason ahead. (That’s maybe said every year, but it is absolutely true this year.
• Jim Schwartz on the move?
• Eagles free agents, and other possible departures – Real changes coming: Nate Sudfeld, Josh McCown, Jordan Howard, Nelson Agholor, Jason Peters, Big V, Vinny Curry, Timmy Jernigan, Hassan Ridgeway, Kamu Grugier-Hill, Jalen Mills, Ronald Darby, Cre’Von LeBlanc, Rodney McLeod.
• And then Malcom Jenkins is saying he won’t play on his current deal, Nigel Bradham has a team option, and Howie Roseman has to figure out what to do with Alshon Jeffery’ albatross contract.
• The roster is too old, though they do have 10 picks (projected).
• Five biggest team needs?
NFC East head coaching hires
NFL picks
