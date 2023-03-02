More Culture:

March 02, 2023

Love & Honey Fried Chicken plans to open new franchise locations

The Northern Liberties takeout spot wants larger dine-in restaurants in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Fried Chicken
Love & Honey Fried Chicken @loveandhoneyfriedchicken/Instagram

Love & Honey Fried Chicken opened in 2017 at 1100 N. Front St. in Northern Liberties. The business is looking to franchise and bring several new locations to the region.

Northern Liberties takeout spot Love & Honey Fried Chicken plans to begin franchising in hopes of opening several new dine-in storefronts in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware.

The southern-style fried chicken concept, founded in 2017 at 1100 N. Front St., is led by husband-and-wife Todd and Laura Lyons. Their restaurant serves up a variety of fried chicken tenders, wings and sandwiches, along with biscuits, tater tots and sauces made from scratch. In 2019, the TODAY show included the restaurant among the best fried chicken places in the U.S.

This week, the company announced it's creating a franchise program that aims to open up to six new restaurants in the region in the years to come.

Todd Lyons told the Philadelphia Business Journal that he and his wife started thinking about franchising during the COVID-19 pandemic, when the business had to shift from a small dine-in restaurant to takeout only.

The Lyons view Love & Honey as more than a fast food concept. Todd previously was a sous chef for Aramark at Lincoln Financial Field and Citizens Bank Park, and before that worked for Campbell Soup Co. Laura also worked at Aramark, and culinary schools Le Cordon Bleu and the Culinary Institute of America.

The business is looking for store locations in the range of 1,200 and 2,000 square feet, enough to seat between 20-30 people.

The move to franchise comes amid a growing fried chicken market in the Philadelphia area. Last year, California-based Dave's Hot Chicken's announced plans to open eight stores in the region. Philadelphia has also long been served by Federal Donuts, which recently announced an expansion in the mid-Atlantic region and elsewhere in the United States.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Fried Chicken Northern Liberties Restaurants New Jersey Delaware Pennsylvania

Videos

Featured

PHILLYREALESTATE-RK-004.jpg

Expert tips for first-time Philly homebuyers
Limited - Real Housewives New York

Spend an evening with the Real Housewives of New York this March

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Carbon County man allegedly hid explosive in his luggage at Lehigh Valley International Airport, feds say
Lehigh Valley airport explosive

Sponsored

IBEW Local 98 recruiting female electricians
Limited - ATEI Local 98 Team

Addiction

FDA moves to restrict importation of xylazine, the animal tranquilizer exacerbating Philly's fentanyl crisis
Xylazine FDA traq

Sixers

Instant observations: Sixers bully Heat despite late Joel Embiid scratch
Sixers-76ers-Heat-Tobias-Harris_030123_USAT

Recreation

Figure skating program in Kensington aims to make the sport accessible for local athletes
scanlon recreation center figure skating kensington 1

Family Friendly

Philadelphia Zoo's new exhibit includes life-sized dinosaurs and lots of bugs
Philadelphia Zoo immersive exhibit

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved