Lower Merion police searching for man who took 'upskirt' photos of women in Suburban Square

Lower Merion police are searching for a man who took inappropriate photos of female customers at Trader Joe's in Suburban Square.

The incident occurred on the afternoon of Friday, July 21, when a male customer was observed at the Ardmore, Montgomery County, grocery store taking "upskirt" pictures of unsuspecting women with his cell phone, according to information posted to Facebook on Friday.

The suspect is described as a white male in his 20s with a dark beard and glasses. He was wearing a red baseball cap, light blue shorts, a dark T-shirt and white slides with white socks, according to police. He did not make a purchase in the store, and left on foot.

He can be seen in photos posted to Facebook by the Lower Merion Police Department:

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to contact Detective Jim Black at 610-645-6231 or Detective Sergeant Michael Keenan at 610-645-6228.