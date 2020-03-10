St. Patrick's Day-themed bar called Lucky's Charm opening in Rittenhouse

Lucky's Charm Philly, a St. Patrick's Day-themed bar by Rouge owner Rob Wasserman, is coming to Rittenhouse.

The pop-up will open at 117 S. 19th St. in the large space that was Toppers Spa before it relocated.

There will be an enchanted Irish forest with unicorns and leprechauns, and rainbows that lead to the "pot of gold," a glitzy, golden room for dancing.

Lucky's Charm will have two full bars serving beer, cocktails, jello shots and themed snacks. One will be located in the magic forest and the other will be in the rainbow tunnel.

For food, there will be cereal treats dipped in chocolate, soft pretzels, hot dogs with toppings, mint chocolate chip cookies with Baileys-spiked milk, and popcorn in flavors like corned beef, pickle and white cheddar.

The exact opening date has yet to be announced, but it should be sometime soon since St. Patrick's Day is only a week away. We'll update this article once we know more. Until then, check out some images of the pop-up bar, as well as the full drinks menu.

Courtesy of/Kiara Love Photography Courtesy of/Kiara Love Photography At Lucky's Charm, follow the rainbows to get to the “pot of gold,” a golden room for dancing.



Courtesy of/Kiara Love Photography Courtesy of/Kiara Love Photography Inside Lucky's Charm, guests can hang out in an enchanted Irish forest.



Courtesy of/Kiara Love Photography Courtesy of/Kiara Love Photography Guests can pretend they're surrounded by Ireland's lush greenery at Lucky's Charm in Rittenhouse.



Courtesy of/Kiara Love Photography Courtesy of/Kiara Love Photography The two bars in the pop-up will serve creative cocktails and light bites.



Courtesy of/Kiara Love Photography Courtesy of/Kiara Love Photography In addition to booze, guests can order cereal treats dipped in chocolate.

