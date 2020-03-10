More Events:

March 10, 2020

St. Patrick's Day-themed bar called Lucky's Charm opening in Rittenhouse

Take a sneak peek at the pop-up, which includes an enchanted Irish forest and rainbows

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink St. Patrick's Day
St. Patrick's Day pop-up bar Lucky's Charm Courtesy of/Kiara Love Photography

A St. Patrick's Day-themed bar called Lucky's Charm is opening in Rittenhouse ahead of the holiday on March 17.

Lucky's Charm Philly, a St. Patrick's Day-themed bar by Rouge owner Rob Wasserman, is coming to Rittenhouse. 

The pop-up will open at 117 S. 19th St. in the large space that was Toppers Spa before it relocated.

RELATED: Leprechaun Run to take place weekend before St. Patrick's Day | St. Patrick's Day bar crawls in Haddon Township include free jitney service

There will be an enchanted Irish forest with unicorns and leprechauns, and rainbows that lead to the "pot of gold," a glitzy, golden room for dancing.

Lucky's Charm will have two full bars serving beer, cocktails, jello shots and themed snacks. One will be located in the magic forest and the other will be in the rainbow tunnel.

For food, there will be cereal treats dipped in chocolate, soft pretzels, hot dogs with toppings, mint chocolate chip cookies with Baileys-spiked milk, and popcorn in flavors like corned beef, pickle and white cheddar.

The exact opening date has yet to be announced, but it should be sometime soon since St. Patrick's Day is only a week away. We'll update this article once we know more. Until then, check out some images of the pop-up bar, as well as the full drinks menu.

St. Patrick's Day pop-up bar Lucky's CharmCourtesy of/Kiara Love Photography

At Lucky's Charm, follow the rainbows to get to the “pot of gold,” a golden room for dancing.


St. Patrick's Day pop-up bar Lucky's CharmCourtesy of/Kiara Love Photography

Inside Lucky's Charm, guests can hang out in an enchanted Irish forest.


St. Patrick's Day pop-up bar Lucky's CharmCourtesy of/Kiara Love Photography

Guests can pretend they're surrounded by Ireland's lush greenery at Lucky's Charm in Rittenhouse.


St. Patrick's Day pop-up bar Lucky's CharmCourtesy of/Kiara Love Photography

The two bars in the pop-up will serve creative cocktails and light bites.


St. Patrick's Day pop-up bar Lucky's CharmCourtesy of/Kiara Love Photography

In addition to booze, guests can order cereal treats dipped in chocolate.


St. Patrick's Day pop-up bar Lucky's Charm menuCourtesy of/Lucky's Charm

The drinks menu for Lucky's Charm, a St. Patrick's Day-themed pop-up in Rittenhouse.


Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink St. Patrick's Day Philadelphia Rittenhouse Bars

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles 2019 sacks-allowed tally, with video
031020CarsonWentz

Flights

Flight to New Jersey diverted over complaints about coughing, sneezing passenger
Carroll - United Airlines airplane

Adult Health

Caffeine won't turn you into Hemingway – but it can boost your problem-solving skills
Caffeine won't turn you into Hemingway -- but it can boost problem-solving

Phillies

Kevin Cooney: MLB has a chance to get it right with coronavirus, but probably won't
Phillies-autographs_031020_usat

Festivals

Pearl Jam to headline Jersey Shore festival this September
Pearl Jam

Food & Drink

Fearless Restaurants offering dining deals from the Main Line to the shoreline
Fearless Restaurant Week - Louie Louie

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $659,900
Limited - The Alison - 1805 Walnut - Allan Domb

PENTHOUSE FOR RENT! The Alison - Luxurious entire floor 3 bed plus den, 4.5 bath penthouse with a magnificent 2,144 sf terrace overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 3,755 sf interior | 2,144 sf exterior | $17,500/month
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved