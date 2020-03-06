More Events:

March 06, 2020

St. Patrick's Day bar crawls in Haddon Township include free jitney service

The festivities will take place both Saturday, March 14, and Tuesday, March 17

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
St. Patrick's Day Bar Crawl
St. Patrick's Day bar crawl through Haddon Township Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

On Saturday, March 14, and Tuesday, March 17, there will be St. Patrick's Day bar crawls through Haddon Township, New Jersey. Free transportation will provided to and from the bars, as well as PATCO.

There will be St. Patrick's Day bar crawls through Haddon Township, Camden County, on Saturday, March 14, and Tuesday, March 17.

Free jitney service will be available from 2 to 10 p.m. for all crawl participants.

RELATED: Fearless Restaurants offering dining deals from the Main Line to the shoreline

The jitneys will travel to and from restaurants and bars, including Keg & Kitchen, Pour House, PJ Whelihan's, Treno Pizza Bar, Brewer's Towne Tavern, Central Taco & Tequila, Tap Room & Grill and Tom Fischer's Tavern.

The free transportation also will run to and from PATCO's Westmont Station and Haddon Square.

In addition, at 51 Haddon Ave., bar crawlers will find a celebration. On March 14, the party will feature live music by The Rockets, a guest DJ and the band Garnet Rising, as well as Irish food from Just Fork It and beer specials. There will be a heated tent with fire pits, beer and cocktails.

Then on St. Patrick's Day, the party will include live music by Ronnie and the Leprechauns and a guest DJ, plus Irish food from Red’s Rolling Restaurant and plenty to drink.

St. Patrick's Day Pub Crawl

Saturday, March 14 and Tuesday, March 17
2-10 p.m. | Pay-as-you-go
Haddon Square
51 Haddon Ave., Haddon Township, NJ 08108

