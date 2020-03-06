St. Patrick's Day bar crawls in Haddon Township include free jitney service

March 06, 2020
There will be St. Patrick's Day bar crawls through Haddon Township, Camden County, on Saturday, March 14, and Tuesday, March 17.
Free jitney service will be available from 2 to 10 p.m. for all crawl participants.
The jitneys will travel to and from restaurants and bars, including Keg & Kitchen, Pour House, PJ Whelihan's, Treno Pizza Bar, Brewer's Towne Tavern, Central Taco & Tequila, Tap Room & Grill and Tom Fischer's Tavern.
The free transportation also will run to and from PATCO's Westmont Station and Haddon Square.
In addition, at 51 Haddon Ave., bar crawlers will find a celebration. On March 14, the party will feature live music by The Rockets, a guest DJ and the band Garnet Rising, as well as Irish food from Just Fork It and beer specials. There will be a heated tent with fire pits, beer and cocktails.
Then on St. Patrick's Day, the party will include live music by Ronnie and the Leprechauns and a guest DJ, plus Irish food from Red’s Rolling Restaurant and plenty to drink.
Saturday, March 14 and Tuesday, March 17
2-10 p.m. | Pay-as-you-go
Haddon Square
51 Haddon Ave., Haddon Township, NJ 08108
