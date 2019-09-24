More Events:

September 24, 2019

Luke's Lobster partnered with Spice Finch chefs to create anniversary roll

Chefs across the country are putting their twist on Luke's signature lobster roll

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Lobster
Luke's Lobster roll with lemon mayo and berbere spice Courtesy of/Luke's Lobster

Luke's Lobster speciality roll with lemon mayo and berbere spice. Proceeds will go to Alex's Lemonade Stand.

Attention, attention! The next super important food holiday is coming up.

National Lobster Day is September 25 and Luke's Lobster plans to celebrate, as well as the brand's 10-year anniversary in October.

RELATED: Village Whiskey throwing burgers and bourbon tasting to celebrate 10 years | Jennifer Lawrence's wedding registry includes book by Philly author

To mark both occasions, Luke's Lobster eateries across the country are teaming up with local chefs to put a new twist on the classic Maine-style lobster roll.

From National Lobster Day through October 31, guests will be able to order their city's special "anniversary roll" – and $1 from each purchase will benefit a charity of the chef's choosing.

Luke's Lobster 10 year anniversary rollsCourtesy of/Luke's Lobster

All the anniversary rolls created by local chefs featured at Luke's Lobster locations across the country.

For Philly, chefs Jennifer Carroll and Billy Riddle of Spice Finch created a lobster roll with lemon mayo and berbere spice. A portion of proceeds will be donated to Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation, which is dedicated to funding research to cure childhood cancers.

New York City chefs from Emmy Squared and Violet decided on a roll with banana peppers, green olives and Portuguese allspice, with proceeds going to Slice Out Hunger, while in Washington D.C., chef José Andrés of Think Food Group came up with a roll featuring pimentón aioli and piparra peppers in support of World Central Kitchen.

The other cities are Boston, Chicago, Las Vegas, Miami, San Francisco and Portand, Maine.

And on October 1, the tenth anniversary of Luke's opening day, the first 10 guests in line at every participating location will receive a free anniversary roll.

In Philly, there's a Luke's in Rittenhouse at 130 S. 17th St. Other locations can be found here.

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Lobster Philadelphia Chefs Fundraising Restaurants Alex's Lemonade Stand Seafood

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

What they're saying: How much trouble are Eagles in — and could a big trade put them back on track?
20922_Eagles_Lions_Jason_Kelce_Kate_Frese.jpg

Odd News

Viral CBS3 interview with apartment building fire 'hero' shades Eagles' Nelson Agholor
0923_CBS Agholor

Healthy Eating

Do pumpkin spice products have any nutritional value?
Pumpkin spice muffins

Sixers

What changes will Brett Brown make to adapt to Sixers' new roster?
Brett-Brown-Joel-Embiid_092419_usat

Celebrities

James McAvoy defends Philly slang word 'jawn' in interview with Jessica Chastain
James McAvoy Philadelphia slang jawn

Food & Drink

Oktoberfest beer garden returns to Philadelphia Museum of Art
Oktoberfest at Philadelphia Museum of Art

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $679,900
Limited - 2104 Pennsylvania Ave 4a9 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian - Sun-soaked 1 bedroom with a private terrace boasting treetop views of Fairmount and a large, open floorplan. 1,005 sf | $249,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved