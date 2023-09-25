Mütter Museum to host town hall on Oct. 17 to discuss its future, recent controversies

The Mütter Museum wants the public's input on the future of its highly unusual and morbid collection.

On October 17, the museum will host a town hall event entitled “Portmortem: Mütter Museum Project Kickoff,” which aims to solicit feedback and spark a discussion about the museum's practices and specimens in light of recent controversies and a larger ethical debate about displaying human remains in a museum setting.

The town hall will feature a moderated discussion and audience Q&A with the goal of soliciting critical feedback, new ideas and any other potential insight into the future of the famously macabre 160-year-old institution.

It's the first event in a series of discussions, workshops and other forms of public engagement to take place over the next two years as part ofthe museum's larger "Postmortem" initiative, which is funded by a grant from the Pew Center For Arts and Heritage.

The town hall is open to the public. Those who wish to participate can register to attend on the Mütter's website here.

Located at 22nd and Chestnut Streets, the Mütter Museum houses about 6,500 biological and medical specimens obtained from a variety of sources during the course of the museum's 160-year history. In recent years, the public display of some of the collection's human remains has sparked an ethical debate and growing rift between the Mütter's leadership and those who want to preserve the museum's legacy.

Earlier this year, the museum's management removed its online exhibits and videos from its 113,000-subscriber YouTube channel amidst an ongoing debate about the display of human remains, especially those obtained without consent of the dead or that were originally obtained through acts of historical injustice.

“It’s important – now more than ever – that the Mütter Museum reckon with historically problematic collecting practices, specifically regarding the human remains in our care, and make changes focused on dignity and respect for the living and the dead,” Mütter Museum executive director Kate Quinn told PhillyVoice recently.

In addition to the Postmortem town hall, the Mütter also recently announced a slate of other upcoming events to be held at the museum in the course of the coming weeks, including musical performances, film screenings, happy hours and book talks.

The Mütter’s newest exhibition, “Illustrating Medicine: Treatment in Historical Texts” opened on September 23. The exhibit draws from a wealth of centuries-old medical texts and illustrations related to anatomy, herbal medicine and medical treatments from the 235-year-old Historical Medical Library.