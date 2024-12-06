More News:

December 06, 2024

Philly man who stabbed 2 Macy's security guards, killing 1, pleads guilty to murder

Tyrone Tunnell, 31, faces decades in prison for the Dec. 4, 2023, attack in Center City. A sentencing date is set for February.

MIchaela Althouse
By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
Courts Stabbings
Macy's stabbing guilty plea Thom Carroll/For PhillyVoice

Tyrone Tunnell, 31, pleaded guilty to third-degree murder, assault, attempted murder and other related charges after he stabbed two security guards at the Macy's on Market Street in 2023.

A Philadelphia man who stabbed two security guards outside Macy's in Center City, killing one of them, pleaded guilty to murder and other related charges Thursday.

Tyrone Tunnell, 31, tried to steal two hats from the store at 13th and Market streets on Dec. 4, 2023, authorities said. Two guards stopped Tunnell and took the items back, but he was allowed to leave. He returned minutes later with a knife and fatally attacked guard Eric Harrison, prompting fellow guard Christian Mitchell to intervene.  

MORE: Fake nurse pleads guilty to sexually assaulting women at urgent care clinics in Montgomery County

Tunnell pleaded guilty to third-degree murder, recklessly endangering another person, attempted murder, assault, tampering with evidence and other related offenses, according to court filings. He faces decades in prison, and a sentencing date is set for February.

Mitchell, 24, was stabbed multiple times but survived, while Harrison, 27, was stabbed in the neck and later died from his injuries. Neither were armed, and Harrison's mother said he was not one of the guards who stopped Tunnell for theft. 

Tunnell initially fled the store but was arrested later that day at the Market-Frankford line's Somerset Station in Kensington. 

Last December, Philadelphia Police Commissioner John Stanford said the store was a shoplifting hotspot and saw more than 250 theft reports in 2023. In January, Harrison's family filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the retailer for failing to take preventative measures that could have saved his life, including allowing Tunnell to leave Macy's without any consequences after the attempted theft

"How do you make sense of that?" Harrison's father Eric Coates said at the time. "I truly believe this tragedy could have been prevented if proper protocols were in place. Our son would have still been here. We were robbed of grandchildren, we [were] robbed to see the full transformation of the man (Harrison) was in the process of becoming."

MIchaela Althouse

Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff

michaela@phillyvoice.com

Read more Courts Stabbings Philadelphia Center City Police Crime Security Macy's Theft

Videos

Featured

Limited - Wilma - Comeuppance 2

'The Comeuppance' brings laughter and reflection to The Wilma Theater
Limited - IBEW Turkey Drop

The holidays are here. So is Local 98.

Just In

Must Read

Government

City Council committee vote on 76ers arena pushed to next week

City Council delayed

Sponsored

Mastering today’s financial landscape: Tools to save smarter and spend wisely

Purchased - A couple going through their budget

Podcast

Kylie Kelce tells Kaitlin Olson she's never seen 'It's Always Sunny'

Kylie Kelce Kaitlin Olson podcast

Health News

ChristianaCare to open small hospital in Delaware County, where health care access has shrunk

ChristianaCare Aston Hospital

Weekend

Open Streets, Big 5 Classic basketball and a 'Rocky' movie marathon: Your weekend guide to things do

Weekend guide Big 5

Sixers

Jared McCain named Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month for October/November

McCain 11.30.24

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved