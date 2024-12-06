More News:

December 06, 2024

Fake nurse pleads guilty to sexually assaulting women at urgent care clinics in Montgomery County

Ramon Garcia, 34, of Philadelphia, faces 5 to 10 years in state prison for spying on and groping women at Carbon Health's facilities in Dresher and Jenkintown.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Courts Sexual Assaults
Garcia Urgent Care Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Ramon Garcia, 34, of Philadelphia, pleaded guilty to charges that he sexually assaulted and spied on women at the Carbon Health Urgent Care clinics in Jenkintown and Dresher. Garcia faces 5-10 years in state prison.

A Philadelphia man pleaded guilty Thursday to charges that he spied on and sexually assaulted women while posing as a nurse at two urgent care clinics in Montgomery County. 

Ramon Garcia, 34, of Crescentville, was arrested in March when two women reported to Abington Township Police that they had been subjected to unwanted sexual advances during appointments at Carbon Health Urgent Care in Jenkintown. Garcia, who was employed as a medical assistant there, allegedly told the women he was a nurse to administer care that he was not authorized to provide.

MOREWawa is closing its experimental Center City store with a pickup window

Garcia told one of the women that she had been randomly selected to "be observed" while urinating into a cup for a pre-employment drug screening in March, prosecutors said. The second woman told investigators that during an appointment the same week, Garcia had identified himself as a nurse and then groped her twice in an exam room at the Carbon Health office located in the Baederwood Shoppes on the Fairway. Both women told police Garcia gave them his personal phone number as they were leaving the clinic.

The investigation by Abington police found that Garcia allegedly had committed multiple other sex crimes at the Carbon Health Urgent Care clinics in Jenkintown and Dresher. At least 12 other women came forward to police about incidents between November 2023 and March 2024. Several women alleged Garcia secretly took photos and videos of them in the exam rooms and bathrooms of the offices. When police searched Garcia's phone, they found multiple photos and videos of women at the clinics, prosecutors said.

Garcia pleaded guilty to charges of aggravated indecent assault, invasion of privacy, and related offenses on Thursday. He faces a sentence of five to 10 years in state prison.

At the time of Garcia's arrest, Carbon Health Urgent Care said Garcia had been fired after the company learned of "the shocking charges of sexual misconduct" against him. The company said it was cooperating with authorities and also would undertake an internal investigation.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Courts Sexual Assaults Jenkintown Crime Urgent Care Investigations Abington Dresher

Videos

Featured

Limited - Wilma - Comeuppance 2

'The Comeuppance' brings laughter and reflection to The Wilma Theater
Limited - IBEW Turkey Drop

The holidays are here. So is Local 98.

Just In

Must Read

Government

City Council committee vote on 76ers arena pushed to next week

City Council delayed

Sponsored

Mastering today’s financial landscape: Tools to save smarter and spend wisely

Purchased - A couple going through their budget

Podcast

Kylie Kelce tells Kaitlin Olson she's never seen 'It's Always Sunny'

Kylie Kelce Kaitlin Olson podcast

Health News

ChristianaCare to open small hospital in Delaware County, where health care access has shrunk

ChristianaCare Aston Hospital

Weekend

Open Streets, Big 5 Classic basketball and a 'Rocky' movie marathon: Your weekend guide to things do

Weekend guide Big 5

Sixers

Jared McCain named Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month for October/November

McCain 11.30.24

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved