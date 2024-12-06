Fake nurse pleads guilty to sexually assaulting women at urgent care clinics in Montgomery County

A Philadelphia man pleaded guilty Thursday to charges that he spied on and sexually assaulted women while posing as a nurse at two urgent care clinics in Montgomery County.

Ramon Garcia, 34, of Crescentville, was arrested in March when two women reported to Abington Township Police that they had been subjected to unwanted sexual advances during appointments at Carbon Health Urgent Care in Jenkintown. Garcia, who was employed as a medical assistant there, allegedly told the women he was a nurse to administer care that he was not authorized to provide.

Garcia told one of the women that she had been randomly selected to "be observed" while urinating into a cup for a pre-employment drug screening in March, prosecutors said. The second woman told investigators that during an appointment the same week, Garcia had identified himself as a nurse and then groped her twice in an exam room at the Carbon Health office located in the Baederwood Shoppes on the Fairway. Both women told police Garcia gave them his personal phone number as they were leaving the clinic.

The investigation by Abington police found that Garcia allegedly had committed multiple other sex crimes at the Carbon Health Urgent Care clinics in Jenkintown and Dresher. At least 12 other women came forward to police about incidents between November 2023 and March 2024. Several women alleged Garcia secretly took photos and videos of them in the exam rooms and bathrooms of the offices. When police searched Garcia's phone, they found multiple photos and videos of women at the clinics, prosecutors said.

Garcia pleaded guilty to charges of aggravated indecent assault, invasion of privacy, and related offenses on Thursday. He faces a sentence of five to 10 years in state prison.

At the time of Garcia's arrest, Carbon Health Urgent Care said Garcia had been fired after the company learned of "the shocking charges of sexual misconduct" against him. The company said it was cooperating with authorities and also would undertake an internal investigation.