More News:

December 06, 2024

Wawa is closing its experimental Center City store with a pickup window

The storefront at 16th and Ranstead streets is smaller than most of the chain's locations, with a more limited selection of packaged foods.

Chris Compendio
By Chris Compendio
PhillyVoice Staff
Business Wawa
Wawa 16th Ranstead Street View/Google Maps

The Wawa store at 33 S. 16th St. is closing on Monday. The chain opened it in 2020 to test a smaller, urban store concept. The store had a pickup window, but limited selection of prepackaged foods.

Wawa is shutting down a Center City store that it used to test the viability of smaller urban stores.

The store at 16th and Ranstead streets is closing Monday. The store, which opened in 2020, measures about 3,000 square feet – lower than the company's preferred size of 4,000 to 6,000 square feet. It features a pick-up window, allowing people to grab their hoagie and sandwich orders without entering the store, but its selection of prepackaged foods is more limited than other Wawas and it does not sell tobacco products. 

MORE: Speed cameras may be added along Route 13 in Philadelphia

A Wawa spokesperson told the Philadelphia Business Journal said the store was unable to "provide the same kind of in-store experience and full Wawa offer that customers expect" due to its size. Employees have been offered jobs at nearby stores in the chain.

A sign posted at the store indicates it will close Sunday, but the Wawa spokesperson said that Monday is its last day. This is third Wawa to close in Philadelphia this year, and the ninth Center City store to shut down since 2020. Four Center City stores remain

In October, Wawa also shut down an experimental Wawa in Falls Township, Bucks County. That location was an 1,800-square-foot store with a drive thru service that opened in 2021. 

Another experimental Wawa, at 3300 Market St. in University City, contains no stocked shelves, instead requiring customers to make their orders through the Wawa app or digital kiosks in the store.

Chris Compendio

Chris Compendio
PhillyVoice Staff

chris@phillyvoice.com

Read more Business Wawa Philadelphia Convenience Stores Center City

Videos

Featured

Limited - Wilma - Comeuppance 2

'The Comeuppance' brings laughter and reflection to The Wilma Theater
Limited - IBEW Turkey Drop

The holidays are here. So is Local 98.

Just In

Must Read

Government

City Council committee vote on 76ers arena pushed to next week

City Council delayed

Sponsored

Visit Gettysburg this holiday season!

Limited - Gettysburg2024 1

Podcast

Kylie Kelce tells Kaitlin Olson she's never seen 'It's Always Sunny'

Kylie Kelce Kaitlin Olson podcast

Health News

ChristianaCare to open small hospital in Delaware County, where health care access has shrunk

ChristianaCare Aston Hospital

Weekend

Open Streets, Big 5 Classic basketball and a 'Rocky' movie marathon: Your weekend guide to things do

Weekend guide Big 5

Sixers

Jared McCain named Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month for October/November

McCain 11.30.24

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved