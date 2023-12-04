1 security guard killed, another injured in stabbing at Macy's in Center City

One security guard was killed and another was injured in a stabbing Monday morning at the Macy's in Center City, police said. A suspect was later arrested by SEPTA police after fleeing the scene.

Around 10:45 a.m., Macy's security guards confronted a man who attempted to steal hats from the store, interim Police Commissioner John Stanford said Monday afternoon outside the business at 13th and Market streets. The shoplifter initially was allowed to leave Macy's but returned about 15 minutes later and attacked two security guards with a knife, police said.

A 30-year-old security guard was stabbed once in the neck, police said. A 23-year-old security guard was then stabbed in the face and left arm as he attempted to help his coworker, Stanford said. Both men were taken to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, where the 30-year-old man died. The younger man's injuries are not life-threatening, police said. Police did not immediately identify either of the security guards.

After the stabbing, the suspect fled the store and dropped a knife on SEPTA property, 6ABC reported. The suspect was later arrested at Somerset Station in Kensington and turned over to Philadelphia police. The suspect has not yet been identified.

"Right here, a few weeks before the holiday, these security officers are just doing their job," Stanford said. "They're here to make sure that people can come to this location and shop in a safe manner."



Initial reports about the stabbing said three people were injured, one fatally. Police did not share information about injuries to a third person.

Macy's will be temporarily closed due to the ongoing investigation. The department store occupies the historic Wanamaker building and houses one of the world's biggest playing pipe organs, which becomes annual attraction at Macy's during the busy holiday season.

"We are heartbroken about the incident that took place today at Macy's Center City," a Macy's spokesperson said. "Ensuring the safety and well-being of our customers and colleagues is always our top priority."

Check back for updates on this developing story.