Madewell opens men's shop in King of Prussia Mall

Now, men will be able to shop the popular millennial clothing brand, Madewell, in-person at the King of Prussia Mall.

On Tuesday, the brand opened its first men's shop within a Madewell store in the area. The men's line launched in September 2018, but before now Philadelphians' only option was to shop online.

The men's selection includes Madewell's signature jeans in a variety of washes, plus T-shirts, sweatshirts and button-downs. There are also accessories, like bags, bandanas, hats, wallets, socks, belts and unisex Sidewalk sneakers.

At the King of Prussia Mall, the Madewell store is located on the lower level of the Plaza, between Nordstrom and Primark. It's open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.