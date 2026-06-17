FDA gives second company approval to use maggot therapy for wound care

Maggots have been deployed to treat wounds in the United States since the Civil War, and the Food and Drug Administration has cleared a new type of fly larvae for the debridement of pressure ulcers, diabetic foot ulcers and chronic wounds.

Maggot debridement therapy uses sterile larvae to eat dead and infected tissue, cleaning out a wound and helping it heal without gnawing away healthy tissue. While the advent of penicillin in the 1940s caused the practice to drop off, the rise of superbugs and antibiotic resistance has led to renewed interest in the treatment.