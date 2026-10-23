New York City's Magnolia Bakery to open its first shops in Philly region

Famed New York City patisserie Magnolia Bakery is opening two locations in the Philadelphia region in the coming months.

The first will open in November at the Centerton Square shopping center in Mount Laurel, New Jersey. The second will open this spring in Rittenhouse, the Philadelphia Business Journal reported.

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The Mount Laurel shop will be about 1,200 square feet and have seating for 12 customers. It will be open seven days per week from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. The Rittenhouse location, at 204 S. 17th St., will be the same size, with about five seats inside. Franchise owners Jake Klein and John Candela will operate both stores, and the drinks will include La Colombe coffee.

Magnolia Bakery opened in New York City in 1996 and famously made an appearance in HBO's "Sex and the City." Its known for its cupcakes, cakes, brownies and signature banana pudding.

Since its opening, the bakery added locations in Los Angeles, Chicago, Kentucky, Ohio and Utah. Additional stores also are coming to Connecticut, North Jersey and Salt Lake City, Utah.

Another franchiser, Rachana Sheth, reportedly signed a deal with the bakery to open three locations in Bucks and Montgomery counties.

The Rittenhouse location was most recently a Chip City Cookies store. The cookie chain opened in Philadelphia in 2024, but earlier this month, the owners said they are closing all locations due to a legal dispute. Prior to that the space housed Miel Patisserie for a decade before its closure in 2022.