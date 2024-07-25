Chip City Cookies, a New York-based chain, to open first Philly location in Rittenhouse

Chip City Cookies, a chain with more than 40 locations across the county that specializes in chunky, gooey treats, will open its first Philadelphia location next week in Rittenhouse Square.

The store will open Friday, Aug. 2, at 204 S. 17th St., offering to-go cookies in flavors like peanut butter and jelly, blueberry cheesecake and cannoli.

Chip City has more than 40 varieties in the rotation each year, with core flavors, dairy-free options and seasonal specials. The brand recently collaborated with Kellanova (formerly Kellogs) for a Blueberry Eggo Waffle Cookie.



Co-founder Peter Phillips said Chip City had been eyeing a Philadelphia location for a while but struggled to find the right spot. The 800-square-foot space will be a to-go only facility, with dough baked on-site.

"All of the cookie dough is produced at the central facility, so whether you're buying a cookie in New York City or Philly or Florida, you're getting something fresh out of the oven because we bake everything fresh at location," Phillips said.

For opening day, Chip City will offer chocolate chip, Frootie Crunch, cookies and cream, blueberry cheesecake, hot honey cornbread, dairy-free cookie butter, choco coco caramel and chocolate cupcake. The Philly location will also include Chip City's Thin Chip cookies, which are a slimmer, crispier variety. Unlike some of the chain's other locations, the Philly shop won't include ice cream or "Crookies" — a croissant stuffed with cookie dough.

Chip City started as a hobby for childhood friends Phillips and Teddy Gailas in 2017, eventually turning into a storefront and then a national chain. The brand has over 40 locations in nine states, and another eight are scheduled to open this year. Phillips confirmed that a second Philly location won't come in 2024, but he's hopeful for another in the coming years.

Phillips said he and Gailas hadn't set out to form a national chain, but decided to accelerate growth after the COVID-19 pandemic.

"After we were able to weather that storm of COVID and get through that, it just gave me a lot of confidence that the company can survive anything," Phillips said.

The first 100 customers at the Philly location will receive a free cookies, and people can scan a QR code in the storefront's window ahead of the opening and sign up for a free cookie as well.