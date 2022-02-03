Main Line Today Restaurant Week returns in late February

Philadelphia's Restaurant Week wrapped at the end of January, but people looking for more lunch and dinner deals can soon find them in the city's western suburbs.

Main Line Today Restaurant Week will include more than 30 restaurants offering three-course prix fixe lunches and dinners from Feb. 21 through March 6.

Sponsored by Main Line Today, the two-week event aims to support the restaurants that have been among the hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, and provide those eateries with additional support as the end of winter nears.



Lunch specials are priced at $26.95; dinners are $39.95. The prices do not include tax, beverages or gratuity. Restaurants may offer lunch, dinner, or both, and provide seating indoors and outdoors.

Though the list is still growing, the participating restaurants are listed below. Additional restaurants will be added to Main Line Today's Restaurant Week map.

• 333 Belrose Bar & Grill

• Alessandro's Woodfired Italian & Bar

• Amis Trattoria

• Antica Italian Restaurant and Bar

• Avola Kitchen and Bar

• Autograph Brasserie

• Azie in Media

• Davio's Northern Italian Steakhouse

• DiFabios

• Estia Taverna

• Founding Farmers

• Fox and Hounds Pub at the Desmond

• Fox Barn at Twenty9

• The. Greystone Oyster Bar

• Jasper's Backyard

• Limoncello

• Lola's Kitchen

• Mikado Thai Pepper

• Pizzeria Vetri

• Pomod'oro

• Rosalie

• Rye BYOB

• Ryan Christopher's BYOB

• Savona

• Terrain Cafe

• The Blue Elephant

• Verbena BYOB

• Village Vine, Wine Bar and Bistro



Courtesy of/Amis Trattoria Amis Trattoria in Devon, Chester County is among the restaurants participating in Main Line Today Restaurant Week.

This marks the second Main Line Today Restaurant Week. The first event occurred late last summer.

"We couldn't be happier with the final list of restaurants that really showcase the amazing culinary talent in every pocket and corner of the Main Line and western suburbs," said Marie Edwards, Main Line Today associate publisher. "We want to make a real and genuine difference to the smaller and independent mom-and-pop restaurants that have been profoundly impacted by the pandemic. This second-year event was timed to continue to support the restaurants in our own backyard that are most in need as we enter the spring season."



Organizers ask that guests wear face coverings indoors when not actively eating or drinking, though the Philadelphia suburbs do not have a vaccine mandate for indoor dining.

Reservations can be made by calling the restaurant or booking a time online through OpenTable, Resy, or the restaurant's website.

Feb. 21 to March 6

Lunch and dinner | $26.95 and $39.95 prix fixe

Multiple locations