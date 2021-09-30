Philly native goes viral after using trash can to capture alligator outside of Florida home

You really never know when you're going to need a garbage bin.

For one Philadelphia native, he needed it to trap an alligator that had crept onto his Florida property.

Eugene Bozzi's children were playing outside of their home Tuesday when they began to hear hissing sounds coming from bushes in a neighbor's yard. Of course, it was Florida's most well-known swamp creature: an alligator.

"My daughter came and got me. I couldn't really see it, so I got close up on it, and he backed up a little bit, and I was like 'he's kind of big,'" Bozzi told ABC News.

The U.S. Army veteran's military instincts immediately kicked in and he sprung into action. But what would Bozzi's best method be to trap the reptile? Yes, a trash bin.

The North Philly native, who has lived in Florida for only a year, told the New York Post that the idea of using a garbage receptacle to trap the alligator was inspired by Animal Planet videos he had previously watched. Bozzi figured that the gator would interpret the trash can's lid as being big enough to be a large animal's mouth.

The video shows Bozzi pushing the receptacle across his front yard towards the alligator, which was standing outside Bozzi's front door.

As the can gets closer to the reptile, the alligator continues to open its wide mouth. Bozzi can also be heard asking a crowd that had formed to tell him when the alligator's head was inside the bin.

After getting the heads up that the alligator had started to enter the can, Bozzi flips the plastic bin's lid, smacking the gator in the head. The group of onlookers who had arrived can be heard going nuts as Bozzi seeks to trap the reptile.

The alligator enters the bin with its tail swinging violently after being attacked. Bozzi then turns the receptacle upright to keep the alligator from getting out. The crowd then gives Bozzi a round of applause after successfully trapping the reptile on his driveway.

With his hand firmly on the top of the can, Bozzi wheels the bin across the street and down a grassy hill to a body of water. Bozzi then opens the can and immediately sprints in the opposite direction. The alligator, appearing to be quite traumatized by what had just happened, slowly slithers out of the receptacle and into the water. Bozzi then recovers the bin after the alligator exits.

The viral moment, which Bozzi fittingly described as "the whole jawn" on Instagram, can be seen in its entirety below.

Despite his heroic act, Bozzi's decision to use a trash bin to trap the alligator probably wasn't the best call. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission told Fox 35 Orlando that Bozzi actually put others in danger by trying to take on the alligator himself.

Bozzi said that he'll call animal control the next time an alligator arrives at his doorstep. But in the meantime, Bozzi has no regrets about what he had to do this time.

"I think it was my duty to protect everybody and the animal came out alright," Bozzi told ABC News.