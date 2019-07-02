Man robbed at gunpoint in South Philly shortly after cashing $100,000 check

A man was reportedly robbed of $100,000 at gunpoint Tuesday morning, shortly after he'd visited a check cashing business in South Philly.

The man, whose identity has not yet been released, was driving a work-owned vehicle after receiving the money, according to police.

Shortly after cashing the check and leaving with the money, just after 9:30 a.m., a white van crashed into the man's vehicle, according to the Associated Press.

When the man exited his vehicle after the crash to exchange information with the driver, two men allegedly pointed a gun at him and demanded he hand over the money.

One of the men then grabbed the money, according to the AP, and the two fled westbound.

The incident happened on the 2800 block of South Randolph Street, according to CBS3. Whitman Check Cashing is located on the corner of West Oregon Avenue and South Randolph Street.

Whether the man was knowingly targeted because of the money is unclear.

This is a developing story, and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Follow Adam & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @adamwhermann | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Adam's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.