July 02, 2019

Man robbed at gunpoint in South Philly shortly after cashing $100,000 check

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg
By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Robberies
South Philly Checks Cashed Robbery Screenshot/Google Street View

A man was reportedly robbed of $100,000 at gunpoint Tuesday morning, shortly after he'd visited a check cashing business in South Philly.

A man was reportedly robbed of $100,000 at gunpoint Tuesday morning, shortly after he'd visited a check cashing business in South Philly.

The man, whose identity has not yet been released, was driving a work-owned vehicle after receiving the money, according to police.

Shortly after cashing the check and leaving with the money, just after 9:30 a.m., a white van crashed into the man's vehicle, according to the Associated Press.

When the man exited his vehicle after the crash to exchange information with the driver, two men allegedly pointed a gun at him and demanded he hand over the money.

One of the men then grabbed the money, according to the AP, and the two fled westbound.

The incident happened on the 2800 block of South Randolph Street, according to CBS3. Whitman Check Cashing is located on the corner of West Oregon Avenue and South Randolph Street.

Whether the man was knowingly targeted because of the money is unclear.

This is a developing story, and will be updated as more information becomes available.

