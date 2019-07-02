Two new apartment towers planned for North Broad Street

Residential development in North Philadelphia is continuing to pick up steam as plans for two large apartment towers appear ready to move forward.

The projects reviewed Tuesday by Philadelphia's Civic Design Review board both sit on North Broad Street, home in recent years to several large residential and commercial projects (most notably the restoration of the Divine Lorraine and The Met Philadelphia).

The first of the projects, Mural West, is a 30-story tower that sits at the corner of Broad and Spring Garden streets. Led by AOS Architects and developer EBRM, the building includes ground-floor retail, a one-story restaurant and 290 residential units. Twenty-five parking spaces will be contained in a lot on site.

Source/City of Philadelphia Mural West, a 30-story apartment tower, is planned for 523 North Broad Street in North Philadelphia.

An outdoor event and gathering space called "Common Ground" will sit directly between Mural West and the building containing Meg Saligman's beloved mural of the same name.