More News:

July 02, 2019

Dunkin' lawsuit claims Chester County franchise, 8 others didn't verify employees' legal work status

The Massachusetts-based coffee-and-donut giant allegedly found 'pervasive violations of federal law'

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg
By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Courts Business
Dunkin Donuts Chester County Screenshot/Google Street View

This Dunkin' Donuts in Kennett Township, Chester County, is one of nine named in a new lawsuit filed by Dunkin' claiming franchisees didn't properly verify the legal work status of employees.

A lawsuit filed last week by Dunkin' Donuts claims nine franchises, including two in Pennsylvania and six in Delaware, tarnished the company's image by failing to verify whether employees at the restaurants were authorized to work in the United States.

The lawsuit is filed against nine Dunkin' franchises, and claims a review of the franchisees' employment and tax records showed the defendants "committing pervasive violations of federal law".

A Dunkin' store in Kennett Township, Chester County, along with eight other locations in Pennsylvania, Delaware, and Massachusetts are listed as defendants in the lawsuit, which was filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware.

Dunkin's review of the franchisees' records allegedly found "no employment documentation or incomplete documentation" for a "substantial portion" of the reviewed employee files from the franchisees in question.

The franchisees also failed in numerous instances to use E-Verify, a system that allows employers to confirm the eligibility of employees to work in the United States, according to the lawsuit.

According to Law360, Dunkin' served the Pennsylvania and Delaware businesses with a notice of default and termination, which terminates the company's agreements with the franchisees. The notice terminates the agreements with Pennsylvania franchisees immediately, according to Law360, while the Delaware agreements will be terminated in 90 days.

Dunkin' told Law360 it doesn't comment on pending litigation.

According to Restaurant Business Online, Dunkin' has filed at least two other similar lawsuits against franchisees in recent months.

Follow Adam & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @adamwhermann | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Adam's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg

Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff

adam@phillyvoice.com

Read more Courts Business Chester County Lawsuits Labor Dunkin Donuts Pennsylvania Delaware Employment Dunkin'

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

Sources: Al Horford contract structure leaves Sixers with $2.2 million in cap space
Al-Horford_070219_usat

Fourth of July

Guide to Fourth of July fireworks in Philly, the suburbs and the Jersey Shore
Guide to Fourth of July fireworks in Philadelphia, the suburbs and the Jersey Shore

Eagles

Should the Eagles have interest in any players in the 2019 NFL Supplemental Draft?
070119MarcusSimms

Addiction

Docu-series 'Intervention' features opioid addiction in Philadelphia in coming season
intervention opioid addiction philadelphia

Beaches

Wildwood Crest beach reopens after wastewater treatment malfunction
Wildwood Crest Beach

Street Art

Two Philly artists set up a 'Queer Eye' scavenger hunt
0701_Queer Eye Scavenger Hunt

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

FOR RENT! The Alison – 1805 Walnut Street – 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Allan Domb - 050719 - 2201 Chestnut St 104

FOR SALE! The Coronado – 2201 Chestnut Street – Unique 2 bedroom, 1 bath with a high-end kitchen, brand new kitchen, herringbone wood floors and incredible natural light. 898 SF | $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved