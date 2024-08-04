More Events:

August 04, 2024

Manayunk's Dog Day of Summer to bring pet-friendly vendors to Main Street this month

The event on Saturday, Aug. 17, will feature giveaways, pet photography, an agility course and doggie crafts.

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
Manayunk is hosting the pet-friendly Dog Day of Summer event on Saturday, Aug. 17, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., feaaturing vendors and activities along Main Street.

The "dog days of summer" are here in all their hot, humid glory, and Manayunk is hosting an event later this month that puts a cute and fun spin on the phrase.

Manayunk is hosting the Dog Day of Summer on Saturday, Aug. 17, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The family-friendly, pet-friendly event is free to attend and will feature vendors and activities along Main Street.

MORE: Manayunk's Main Street is again hosting weekly block parties this summer

More than 20 dog-friendly vendors will be set up on Main Street, offering treats, pet photography, bandana and toy giveaways, pet portrait painting, pet-friendly pools, ice cream "pop cups" and doggie crafts. Dogs of all sizes can test their skills on the puppy park and agility course located on Cotton Street. Bars and restaurants along Main Street will have "Yappy Hour" food and drink specials during the event.

"We take pride in the fact that Manayunk has such a growing and active canine community, and each August, we like to celebrate that fact," Caitlin Marsilii, Manayunk Development Corporation’s events coordinator, said in a release. "This event not only brings a day full of fun for dogs and dog parents, but it shines light on local shelters, pet-centric organizations, and small businesses."

In addition to Dog Day, Manayunk is hosting weekly pet-themed Stroll the Street block parties every Thursday through the end of the month. 

Dog Day of Summer

Saturday, Aug. 17
11 a.m.-4 p.m. | Free to attend
Main Street, Manayunk

