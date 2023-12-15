European clothing brand Mango to open store in King of Prussia Mall next year

European fashion brand Mango will continue its U.S. expansion next year with a new store at the King of Prussia Mall. It will be the company's first physical store in Pennsylvania.



The 3,700-square-foot, Mediterranean-inspired store is slated for a January opening. Mango, founded in Barcelona, Spain, sells clothing and accessories for men and women, though the new store will exclusively stock Mango's women's line.

Mango said it selected the mall for its Pennsylvania premiere as it's the state's biggest shopping center. Mango did not immediately respond to a request for comment on whether it will open more stores in the area. On its website, the company lists several job openings for the new store.

Beginning a major U.S. expansion last year, Mango has recently opened stores in Los Angeles and Miami and hopes to have 40 U.S. locations by 2024.

“(After Mango's) recent arrival in Texas, Georgia and California, we are very excited to bring the brand experience physically for the first time in Pennsylvania," Mango’s director of expansion and franchises Daniel López said in a statement.



Mango opened its first U.S. store in New York City in 2006 and has locations in East Rutherford and Edison, New Jersey.