December 15, 2023

Mara Justine, of Galloway Township, to compete Monday in 'The Voice' finale

The 21-year-old South Jersey native faces four other contestants hoping to win the singing competition's top prize: $100,000 and a record deal

mara justine the voice finale Casey Durkin/NBC

South Jersey-native Mara Justine is among the last five contestants competing in the finale of 'The Voice.'

Mara Justine is one of the last five remaining singers in this season's "The Voice," and the South Jersey native has one last chance to show off her pipes during next week's finale.

Justine, a 21-year-old from Galloway Township, will compete to win the NBC singing competition Monday at 8 p.m. The Season 24 winner will be crowned during an episode airing Tuesday at 9 p.m. 

MORE: South Jersey family wins latest episode of ABC'S 'The Great Christmas Light Fight'

"Thank you everyone for voting for me, I am so extremely thankful to all of you," Justine wrote on Instagram. "I am still crying… I love you all, and I’m gonna put my everything into these finale performances, can’t wait for you to see what we’re making for you!!"

Justine earned her spot in the finale after being voted through during this week's semifinals, which featured nine singers. She sang "Don't Blame Me" with fellow contestants during a medley of Taylor Swift songs and performed a solo rendition of "Parachute" by Chris Stapleton.

"Chris Stapleton is one of the most soulful singers on the planet, and Mara is the most soulful singer in the competition," Niall Horan, Justine's celebrity coach on the show, said during Monday's episode. "Watching her evolve into the artist she's becoming is pretty special."

The episode also featured footage of Justine visiting her hometown. She posed with Galloway Township's town sign, visited her local pizzeria Costello's — which launched a special menu for her — and attended a pep rally in her honor at her alma mater, Absegami High School.

Justine's journey on the reality show began airing in September, when she belted out a rendition of Elton John's "Goodbye Yellow Brick Road" during her audition that had all four celebrity judges interested. After originally choosing to join John Legend's team, she switched to Horan's roster of singers during the competition's Knockouts round.

Back in 2014, Justine was a finalist on "America's Got Talent" at just 11 years old. Four years later, she made it to the top 14 on "American Idol."

Through the years, Justine has sung in venues across the region, including JD's Pub & Grille in Galloway and The Cove restaurant and bar in Brigantine. She has been training with vocal coach Sal Dupree in Linwood since 2011. 

Justine competes against four other singers next week: Lila Forde, Huntley, Ruby Leigh and Jacquie Roar. The winner of "The Voice" earns $100,000 and a recording contract.

