South Jersey's Mara Justine to compete in 'The Voice' semifinals

NBC's "The Voice" is heading into the semifinals of its 24th season, and the narrowed-down field of contestants includes a singer from South Jersey.

Galloway Township-native Mara Justine, 21, is among the nine competitors remaining in the singing competition who will sing live next week for a spot in the finale. During Monday's episode, which marked the first time the singers performed live for votes, Justine sang Teddy Swims' "Lose Control."

Justine's celebrity mentor, former One Direction boybander Niall Horan, referred to the performance as her best so far.

"I'm so proud to watch your growth," Horan said. "The confidence you've gained by getting to the lives has been unbelievable."

On Tuesday, Justine found out that she — along with the two other members of Horan's team — would become a semifinalist.

"The soulful entertainer representing New Jersey is in the top nine," host Carson Daly said when announcing the news.

During her audition for the reality competition, which aired in September, Justine belted out a rendition of Elton John's "Goodbye Yellow Brick Road" that had each celebrity judge turn around in their chair before she even reached the first chorus.

While all four judges expressed interest in Justine joining their teams, John Legend — who turned around first — and Horan were the most adamant about winning Justine over. Justine eventually chose to join Legend's team, but Horan had the last laugh when he "stole" her for his own roster once she became available during the competition's Knockouts round.

Justine is no stranger to televised talent competitions. In 2018, she earned a standing ovation during her audition on season 16 of "American Idol" and went on to make it into the top 14. In 2014, she was a finalist on "America's Got Talent" at just 11 years old.



The singer is an alumnus of Absegami High School, where she performed in musicals like "Mary Poppins" and "Jesus Christ Superstar," and has been training with vocal coach Sal Dupree in Linwood since 2011.

Through the years, Justine has sung in venues across the region, including JD's Pub & Grille in Galloway and The Cove restaurant and bar in Brigantine, the Press of Atlantic City reported.