Man with stained pants wanted for 'urinating on products' at Lehigh Valley Starbucks

Manheim Township authorities are searching for a man who allegedly urinated on products at a Starbucks location inside a local Target store.

Investigators said the incident occurred last Saturday night around 9:45 p.m.

The unknown suspect allegedly walked into the Target at 1589 Fruitville Pike and went behind the counter of the Starbucks.

Once in the employee area, the suspect allegedly urinated into a sink and onto several pieces of merchandise. He then fled the store, according to police.

"Note the wet spot observable on the male's shorts," authorities said in a statement.

The incident comes just weeks after a western Pennsylvania woman was caught on camera urinating on potatoes in a Walmart. The woman later turned herself in to police.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect in Manheim Township is asked to contact police 717-569-6401.