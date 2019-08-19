More News:

August 19, 2019

Man with stained pants wanted for 'urinating on products' at Lehigh Valley Starbucks

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Police
Manheim Urinator Source/Manheim Township Police Department

The man pictured above allegedly urinated on products at a Starbucks in Manheim Township, Pennsylvania on the night of Aug. 17, 2019.

Manheim Township authorities are searching for a man who allegedly urinated on products at a Starbucks location inside a local Target store. 

Investigators said the incident occurred last Saturday night around 9:45 p.m.

The unknown suspect allegedly walked into the Target at 1589 Fruitville Pike and went behind the counter of the Starbucks. 

Once in the employee area, the suspect allegedly urinated into a sink and onto several pieces of merchandise. He then fled the store, according to police. 

"Note the wet spot observable on the male's shorts," authorities said in a statement. 

The incident comes just weeks after a western Pennsylvania woman was caught on camera urinating on potatoes in a Walmart. The woman later turned herself in to police. 

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect in Manheim Township is asked to contact police 717-569-6401. 

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Police Lehigh Valley Crime Starbucks

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles mailbag: Mostly roster what-ifs, trade possibilities, odds and ends, etc.
081919HalapoulivaatiVaitai

Investigations

Suspect in North Philly police shooting charged with attempted murder
Shooter charged Nicetown standoff

Illness

Netflix launches medical detective-style docu-series, 'Diagnosis'
netflix diagnosis series

Eagles

A roundup of where NFL analysts rank Carson Wentz among his quarterback peers
081819CarsonWentz

Food & Drink

Chef Christopher Kearse opening Forsythia, new French restaurant
Forsythia Philadelphia restaurant

Fitness

Take a morning yoga class at One Liberty Observation Deck
Carroll - One Liberty Place

Featured Homes

Limited - 10 Rittenhouse 1105 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! 10 Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom in pristine condition with balcony overlooking Rittenhouse Square and high end finishes throughout. 1,523 sf | $1,495,000
Limited 1714rittenhouse - Allan Domb

FOR RENT! 1714 Rittenhouse – Entire townhome steps from Rittenhouse Square featuring 2 bedrooms plus family room and 2.5 bathrooms. 2,496 sf | $4,950/mo
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved