Human remains, altar found in home of alleged child sex offender in New Jersey

A New Jersey man accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl also was allegedly keeping mummified human remains and an altar inside his home, police said.

The Essex County Prosecutor's Office announced on Monday that Robert Frank Williams, 53, of Newark, is charged with child luring, desecration of human remains, multiple counts of endangering the welfare of a child and sexual assault of a minor, among other offenses, for sexually assaulting the teenager over the course of several months.

An ongoing investigation previously alleged that Williams assaulted an unidentified teenager for months, beginning in 2018.

On Thursday, officials and detectives with the Special Victims Unit in Essex County executed a search warrant at Williams' home, where they found mummified human remains in a bin in a closet and an altar "to an unknown deity," police said.

No other details were immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.

