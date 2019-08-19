More News:

August 19, 2019

Human remains, altar found in home of alleged child sex offender in New Jersey

Prosecutors said mummified remains and an "altar to an unknown deity" were found during a search warrant

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen
By Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff
Crime Sexual Assaults
crime tape stock kat wilcox/Pexels.com

.

A New Jersey man accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl also was allegedly keeping mummified human remains and an altar inside his home, police said.

The Essex County Prosecutor's Office announced on Monday that Robert Frank Williams, 53, of Newark, is charged with child luring, desecration of human remains, multiple counts of endangering the welfare of a child and sexual assault of a minor, among other offenses, for sexually assaulting the teenager over the course of several months.

An ongoing investigation previously alleged that Williams assaulted an unidentified teenager for months, beginning in 2018. 

On Thursday, officials and detectives with the Special Victims Unit in Essex County executed a search warrant at Williams' home, where they found mummified human remains in a bin in a closet and an altar "to an unknown deity," police said.

No other details were immediately available. The investigation is ongoing. 

Emily Rolen

Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff

emily@phillyvoice.com

