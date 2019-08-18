More News:

August 18, 2019

Twin-engine airplane crashes in Delaware, killing two passengers

Headshot - Virginia Streva
By Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff
Beech Baron plane crash New Castle Delaware Screenshot/Google Street View

A Beech Baron twin-engine plane crashed in a wooded area by Churchman's Road in Delaware just minutes after taking off from the New Castle Airport. Both passengers were killed in the plane crash.

A twin-engine airplane crashed west of I-95 in Delaware, killing two people aboard the aircraft, officials said. 

The twin-engine plane crashed in a wooded area by Churchman's Rd. in New Castle County at 8:53 a.m. on Sunday, the Associated Press reports. There were only two passengers onboard the plane and both were killed in the crash. The aircraft was registered to a Philadelphia resident. 

The 1965 Beech Baron twin-engine plane took off at 8:50 a.m. from Runway 32 at New Castle Airport. Immediately after leaving the airport, the pilot notified air-traffic control that the aircraft needed to come back to the airport. The plane crashed following the call, Delaware Online reported. 

The National Transportation and Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration are investigating the crash. 

The 1965 Beech Baron twin-engine plane is a vintage four to five seat light touring aircraft produced by the U.S. manufacturer Beech Aircraft Corp. This model was introduced in 1961. 

On Aug. 8 a single-engine Beech BE33 plane crashed into the backyard of a home Upper Moreland, Montgomery County at 6:20 a.m. The pilot radioed an air emergency when the plane reached seven miles north of Northeast Philadelphia Airport, where it had departed. The three passengers, a family of three, were killed in the crash. 

